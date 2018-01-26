A state review of government agencies released Friday found 266 complaints of sexual harassment over the past six years, and revealed that the state paid out $709,000 in settlements for seven sexual harassment cases since 2015.

Minnesota Management and Budget released a report Friday that recommends numerous changes to how the state handles sexual harassment. Recommendations included creating an independent office to receive reports, investigate and enforce government policies.

The report suggested studying the creation of an external hot line to report sexual harassment and adding guidelines on the roles and responsibilities of people who witness others being harassed.

The state should hire and retain more diverse managers and improve the retention of women in leadership posts, the report states. It said 80 percent of employees who report sexual harassment will leave their workplace within two years, no matter the outcome of their complaint.

The data included in the report shows 51 percent of complaints received from 2012 to 2017, or 135 of the 266 complaints, were substantiated; 37 percent were unsubstantiated. The Department of Corrections received 73 complaints, the most of any agency during those six years.

Tom Roy, the department’s commissioner, was one of many state agency leaders who noted their support for the sexual harassment recommendations in a news release.

“The state of Minnesota is taking a strong stand against sexual harassment,” Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper said in a statement. “The report issued today will serve as an important tool in ensuring that our workplace culture reflects the highest professional standards Minnesotans expect from their government and that the people we serve deserve.”

Piper’s department received 45 complaints, the second most of the state agencies.

The report and review of complaints focused on the executive branch, which includes 23 agencies with about 33,200 employees. But it suggests other branches of the state government could use the findings.

“We hope the report and recommendations will be used by all of state government — beyond just executive branch cabinet-level agencies — and by other employers in the state, now and into the future,” the report states.

The Legislature is expected to also look into policy changes during the upcoming legislative session.

Some legislators and supporters of changes to sexual harassment policies have planned a rally Friday afternoon at the Capitol. They are calling for the creation of an independent task force to ensure people working in the Capitol and on campaigns can do their jobs without facing sexual harassment or assault.