ST. PAUL, Minn. — State utility regulators have approved a wind farm in southern Minnesota that was opposed by neighbors.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 5-0 Thursday to approve a permit for the Freeborn Wind farm in Freeborn County.
Residents were concerned about turbine noise and other issues. A state judge in May recommended that Freeborn Wind should not be granted a permit, saying it failed to show it could meet Minnesota's noise standards.
The Star Tribune reports the PUC approved the permit after the project's Chicago-based developer earlier this week proposed "special conditions" to meet state noise standards.
Freeborn Wind would include 42 turbines southeast of Albert Lea. The $300 million wind farm would produce up to 200 megawatts of electricity.
