FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 1, 2018
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Eden Prairie; 6. Red Wing; 7. St. Paul Highland Park; 8. Buffalo; 9. Eastview; 10. Hopkins; 11. Minnetonka; 12. Moorhead
• Individuals: 1. Max Manley, Edina; 2. Acer Iverson, Roseville; 3. Andrew Brandt, Wayzata; 4. Luke Labatte, Rosemount; 5. Addison Stansbury, Stillwater; 6. Caleb Haugland, Mpls. Washburn; 7. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen; 8. Isaac Basten, Buffalo; 9. Austin Streit, Mounds View; 10. Willem Gokemeijer, Edina; 11. Oliver Paleen, St. Paul Highland Park; 12 (tie) Lucas Hessini, Mounds View and Eli Hoeft, Hopkins
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Perham; 2. West Central Area; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. Lac Qui Parle Valley; 5. Nova Classical; 6. St. James Area; 7. North Shore; 8. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 9. Minnehaha Academy; 10. Mora; 11. East Grand Forks; 12. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
• Individuals: 1. Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/NK; 2. Harris Anderson, Math & Science; 3. Emmett Anderson, Staples-Motley; 4. Brandon O’Hara, Perham; 5. Cooper Lennox, Mora; 6. Noah Steward, Morris; 7. Luke Olson, Ely; 8. Cameron Stocke, Virginia; 9. Mitchell Johnstone, Mankato Loyola/Cleve.; 10. Hugo Ruiz, Tri City United; 11. Drew Hastings, Belle Plaine; 12. Zach Haire, Breckenridge/WHN
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. St. Michael-Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Willmar; 8. Andover; 9. Forest Lake; 10. Marshall; 11. Mpls. Washburn; 12. White Bear Lake
•Individuals: 1. Emily Covert, Mpls. Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 4. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 5. Grace Dickel, Mpls. Washburn; 6. Ali Weimer, St. Michael Albertville; 7. Leisl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 8. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 9. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 10. Avery Braunhauser, Stillwater; 11. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 12. Josephine Moseby, St. Louis Park
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Winona Cotter; 2. Perham; 3. Luverne; 4. Stewartville; 5. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Lake City; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Maple Lake; 10. Mora; 11. Lac Qui Parle Valley; 12. Staples-Motley
• Individuals: 1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math & Science; 2. Lauren Ping, Winona Cotter; 3. Grace Ping, Winona Cotter; 4. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Cnt.; 5. Natasha Sortland, ZM/KW; 6. Morgan Arnold, Winona Cotter; 7. Ava Hill, Mesabi East; 8. Tenley Nelson, Luverne; 9. Makenna Thurston, Lake Crystal-WM; 10. Katherine Geist, Crookston; 11. Grace Drietz, Canby/Minneota; 12. Kailee Malone, Stewartville
SOCCER • BOYS
• Class 2A: Rankings not available
• Class 1A: 1. Totino-Grace; 2. Breck; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Blake; 5. Austin; 6. Mahtomedi; 7. Bemidji; 8. Worthington; 9. Holy Family;10. Rochester Lourdes
SOCCER • GIRLS
• Class 2A: 1. Eagan; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Stillwater; 5. Andover; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Maple Grove; 8. East Ridge; 9. Minnetonka; 10. Anoka
• Class 1A: 1. Visitation; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Waconia; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Orono; 7. Blake; 8. Monticello; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 10. Cloquet-Carlton
SWIMMING • GIRLS
Dual Meet rankings
• Class 2A: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Eden Prairie; 4. Wayzata; 5. Stillwater ; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Chanhassen; 8. Eagan; 9. Armstrong; 10. Andover
• Class 1A: 1. Visitation; 2. Hutchinson; 3. Breck; 4. Delano; 5. Sartell; 6. Mankato West; 7. Monticello; 8. Blake; 9. Hill-Murray; 10. Sauk Centre
TENNIS • GIRLS
Final 2018
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Rochester Mayo; 4. Mounds View; 5. Hopkins; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Lakeville South; 8. Eastview; 9. Duluth East; 10. (tie) Rochester Century and Eagan
• Individuals: 1. Karin Young, Eastview; 2. Nicole Copeland, Edina; 3. Maddie Suk, Hopkins; 4. Aili Hietala, Duluth East; 5. Andrea Jansson, Edina; 6. Ellen Puzak, Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Lauren Ferg, Eagan; 8. Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury; 9. Annika Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 10. Nicole Snezhko, Armstrong
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Blake; 2. Breck; 3. Litchfield; 4. Rochester Lourdes; 5. Virginia; 6. St. James; 7. Jordan; 8. LeSueur-Henderson; 9. Minnewaska; 10. Osakis
• Individuals: 1. Arlina Shen, Blake; 2. Katie Mulvey, Trinity; 3. Clare Palen, Rochester Lourdes; 4. Shanna Kinny, Litchfield; 5. Sonia Baig, Blake; 6. Ally Agerland, Holy Family; 7. Natalie Allison, Rochester Lourdes; 8. Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska; 9. Greta Nesbit, Lesueur-Henderson; 10. Renata Hernandez, St. James
VOLLEYBALL
• Class 3A: 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Eagan; 4. Lakeville South; 5. East Ridge; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Shakopee; 8. Stillwater; 9. Northfield; 10. North St. Paul
• Class 2A: 1. Stewartville; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Marshall; 4. Concordia Academy; 5. North Branch; 6. Sauk Centre; 7. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Watertown-Mayer
• Class 1A: 1. Minneota; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown; 4. Wabasso; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Pine River-Backus; 7. Ada-Borup; 8. BOLD; 9. Windom; 10. Caledonia
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Preps Insider
High Schools
State Rankings
State Coaches Association rankings for Cross-Country, Soccer, Girls' Swimming, Girls' Tennis and Volleyball. Through Sept. 30.
High Schools
Strong high school girls' field highlights 33rd annual Roy Griak Invitational cross-country races
Saturday's event features four high school and six collegiate races at the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course.
High Schools
Vikings say first prep football game at TCO Stadium is a sellout
Participating schools Farmington and Eagan have distributed more than 6,000 tickets for the game Friday, the first of five to be played at the new stadium this season.
Gophers
Prep hockey star Perbix switches commitment from Notre Dame to U
Jack Perbix, who was selected by Anaheim in the fourth round of the NHL draft, flipped his commitment, and also said he's leaving Elk River to play in the USHL for his senior year of high school.
High Schools
Milestone high school hockey tournament jerseys revealed
The top six boys' and girls' players will wear the jerseys for on-ice recognition ceremonies held during the state tournaments.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.