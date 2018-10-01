FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 1, 2018
 
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Eden Prairie; 6. Red Wing; 7. St. Paul Highland Park; 8. Buffalo; 9. Eastview; 10. Hopkins; 11. Minnetonka; 12. Moorhead
• Individuals: 1. Max Manley, Edina; 2. Acer Iverson, Roseville; 3. Andrew Brandt, Wayzata; 4. Luke Labatte, Rosemount; 5. Addison Stansbury, Stillwater; 6. Caleb Haugland, Mpls. Washburn; 7. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen; 8. Isaac Basten, Buffalo; 9. Austin Streit, Mounds View; 10. Willem Gokemeijer, Edina; 11. Oliver Paleen, St. Paul Highland Park; 12 (tie) Lucas Hessini, Mounds View and Eli Hoeft, Hopkins
 
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Perham; 2. West Central Area; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. Lac Qui Parle Valley; 5. Nova Classical; 6. St. James Area; 7. North Shore; 8. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 9. Minnehaha Academy; 10. Mora; 11. East Grand Forks; 12. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
• Individuals: 1. Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/NK; 2. Harris Anderson, Math & Science; 3. Emmett Anderson, Staples-Motley; 4. Brandon O’Hara, Perham; 5. Cooper Lennox, Mora; 6. Noah Steward, Morris; 7. Luke Olson, Ely; 8. Cameron Stocke, Virginia; 9. Mitchell Johnstone, Mankato Loyola/Cleve.; 10. Hugo Ruiz, Tri City United; 11. Drew Hastings, Belle Plaine; 12. Zach Haire, Breckenridge/WHN
 
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. St. Michael-Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Willmar; 8. Andover; 9. Forest Lake; 10. Marshall; 11. Mpls. Washburn; 12. White Bear Lake
•Individuals: 1. Emily Covert, Mpls. Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 4. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 5. Grace Dickel, Mpls. Washburn; 6. Ali Weimer, St. Michael Albertville; 7. Leisl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 8. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 9. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 10. Avery Braunhauser, Stillwater; 11. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 12. Josephine Moseby, St. Louis Park
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Winona Cotter; 2. Perham; 3. Luverne; 4. Stewartville; 5. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Lake City; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Maple Lake; 10. Mora; 11. Lac Qui Parle Valley; 12. Staples-Motley
• Individuals: 1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math & Science; 2. Lauren Ping, Winona Cotter; 3. Grace Ping, Winona Cotter; 4. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Cnt.; 5. Natasha Sortland, ZM/KW; 6. Morgan Arnold, Winona Cotter; 7. Ava Hill, Mesabi East; 8. Tenley Nelson, Luverne; 9. Makenna Thurston, Lake Crystal-WM; 10. Katherine Geist, Crookston; 11. Grace Drietz, Canby/Minneota; 12. Kailee Malone, Stewartville
 
SOCCER • BOYS
• Class 2A: Rankings not available
• Class 1A: 1. Totino-Grace; 2. Breck; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Blake; 5. Austin; 6. Mahtomedi; 7. Bemidji; 8. Worthington; 9. Holy Family;10. Rochester Lourdes
 
SOCCER • GIRLS
• Class 2A: 1. Eagan; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Stillwater; 5. Andover; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Maple Grove; 8. East Ridge; 9. Minnetonka; 10. Anoka
• Class 1A: 1. Visitation; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Waconia; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Orono; 7. Blake; 8. Monticello; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 10. Cloquet-Carlton
 
SWIMMING • GIRLS
Dual Meet rankings
• Class 2A: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Eden Prairie; 4. Wayzata; 5. Stillwater ; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Chanhassen; 8. Eagan; 9. Armstrong; 10. Andover
• Class 1A: 1. Visitation; 2. Hutchinson; 3. Breck; 4. Delano; 5. Sartell; 6. Mankato West; 7. Monticello; 8. Blake; 9. Hill-Murray; 10. Sauk Centre
 
TENNIS • GIRLS
Final 2018
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Rochester Mayo; 4. Mounds View; 5. Hopkins; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Lakeville South; 8. Eastview; 9. Duluth East; 10. (tie) Rochester Century and Eagan
• Individuals: 1. Karin Young, Eastview; 2. Nicole Copeland, Edina; 3. Maddie Suk, Hopkins; 4. Aili Hietala, Duluth East; 5. Andrea Jansson, Edina; 6. Ellen Puzak, Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Lauren Ferg, Eagan; 8. Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury; 9. Annika Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 10. Nicole Snezhko, Armstrong
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Blake; 2. Breck; 3. Litchfield; 4. Rochester Lourdes; 5. Virginia; 6. St. James; 7. Jordan; 8. LeSueur-Henderson; 9. Minnewaska; 10. Osakis
• Individuals: 1. Arlina Shen, Blake; 2. Katie Mulvey, Trinity; 3. Clare Palen, Rochester Lourdes; 4. Shanna Kinny, Litchfield; 5. Sonia Baig, Blake; 6. Ally Agerland, Holy Family; 7. Natalie Allison, Rochester Lourdes; 8. Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska; 9. Greta Nesbit, Lesueur-Henderson; 10. Renata Hernandez, St. James
 
VOLLEYBALL
• Class 3A: 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Eagan; 4. Lakeville South; 5. East Ridge; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Shakopee; 8. Stillwater; 9. Northfield; 10. North St. Paul
• Class 2A: 1. Stewartville; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Marshall; 4. Concordia Academy; 5. North Branch; 6. Sauk Centre; 7. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Watertown-Mayer
• Class 1A: 1. Minneota; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown; 4. Wabasso; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Pine River-Backus; 7. Ada-Borup; 8. BOLD; 9. Windom; 10. Caledonia

Older Post

Strong high school girls' field highlights 33rd annual Roy Griak Invitational cross-country races