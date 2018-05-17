NEILLSVILLE, Wis. — State officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by law officers in Clark County.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers on Friday night attempted to stop 51-year-old Kelly Abbott of the Black River Falls area for a felony warrant. A chase ensued but ended when officers deployed a tire-flattening device to disable the car.
Authorities say Abbott exited the car and exchanged fire with Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Klemm and Loyal Police Officer Jacob Schar. Abbott was shot and later died at a hospital. Neither officer was hurt.
Klemm and Schar are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such investigations.
