FARIBAULT, Minn. — The state prison in Faribault is on lockdown, but no details about what prompted the lockdown are being released.
The lockdown began about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Minnesota Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald says the lockdown stemmed from "an investigation."
The Star Tribune reports Fitzgerald would not provide any additional information.
The Faribault prison consists of a medium-security facility and a minimum-security unit outside the secured perimeter. The prison has a combined population of more than 2,000 men.
