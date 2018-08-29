FARIBAULT, Minn. — The state prison in Faribault is on lockdown, but no details about what prompted the lockdown are being released.

The lockdown began about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Minnesota Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald says the lockdown stemmed from "an investigation."

The Star Tribune reports Fitzgerald would not provide any additional information.

The Faribault prison consists of a medium-security facility and a minimum-security unit outside the secured perimeter. The prison has a combined population of more than 2,000 men.