CHICAGO — State investigators say witnesses reported that a police officer repeatedly ordered a man to drop his gun before he was fatally shot outside a suburban Chicago bar where he worked as a security guard.
Illinois State Police released a statement about the early Sunday shooting that killed 26-year-old Jemel Roberson. The statement doesn't address reports from witnesses who say the officer fired despite people shouting that Roberson was a security guard.
Roberson was shot outside Manny's Blue Room in Robbins by an officer responding to a report of shots-fired at the bar.
At attorney for Roberson's mother says Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect and wearing a hat emblazoned with the word "security" when he was shot.
An official in a neighboring community has asked prosecutors to investigate , saying he's concerned race played a role in the shooting. Roberson was black. The officer is white.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.