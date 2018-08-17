DEAL, N.J. — State Police say a whale caused a 20-foot boat to capsize in waters off the New Jersey coast.
No injuries were reported in the capsizing, which occurred Thursday about a mile off of Deal in Monmouth County.
Officials say it appears that the whale breached beneath the boat, causing it to capsize and knocking two occupants overboard. The names of those people, who were fishing at the time, were not released.
In a social media post , state police jokingly stated that "charges against the whale are pending its apprehension."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
CEO Elon Musk tells newspaper he's cracking under stress of Tesla job
What do you do when your CEO confesses that he's cracking under the stress of his job? That's the question that the nine board members…
National
US sanctions Myanmar forces for alleged human rights abuses
The U.S. Treasury on Friday slapped sanctions on members of the Myanmar security forces for their alleged role in violent campaigns against ethnic minorities across the troubled nation in Southeast Asia.
Celebrities
Hacker of celebrity photos asking for leniency
A Connecticut man is asking for leniency while facing sentencing for hacking into more than 250 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people.
Nation
Police still seeking motive in Oklahoma school stabbing
Police are interviewing staff and students at a rural Oklahoma high school after a 14-year-old boy repeatedly stabbed a female classmate with a knife during a school assembly.
Variety
Current Miss America: Leadership bullied, silenced me
The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.