ASHLAND, Va. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.
The Virginia State Police say a Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates veered off Interstate 95 early Sunday. The car struck a tree, then overturned on the driver's side before catching fire.
The remains of the driver and the passenger were transported to the medical examiner's office.
Their identities were not immediately released in a Sunday statement by the Virginia State Police.
The deadly crash is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Congress has ideas on gun violence, but no consensus
After a 10-day break, members of Congress are returning to work under hefty pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence. But no plan appears ready to take off despite a long list of proposals, including many from President Donald Trump.
National
Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday
The White House says President Donald Trump will attend Friday's funeral for the Rev. Billy Graham.
National
The Latest: Students back at Florida school, get belongings
The Latest on the law enforcement response after a deadly school shooting in Florida (all times local):
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists visa lottery program
President Donald Trump is expressing frustration with an immigration program that he says lets other countries nominate undesirable citizens for emigration to the U.S. That path to a life in the U.S. does not exist.
National
California Democratic Party won't endorse Dianne Feinstein
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term, another sign that the party is divided over how best to battle Republicans in Washington.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.