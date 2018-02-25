ASHLAND, Va. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.

The Virginia State Police say a Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates veered off Interstate 95 early Sunday. The car struck a tree, then overturned on the driver's side before catching fire.

The remains of the driver and the passenger were transported to the medical examiner's office.

Their identities were not immediately released in a Sunday statement by the Virginia State Police.

The deadly crash is under investigation.