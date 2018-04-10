MADISON, Wis. — The state has paid nearly $600,000 over the last decade to settle allegations of sexual misconduct by University of Wisconsin-Madison employees.

New documents obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel show 20 sexual harassment cases have been filed against UW-Madison workers since 2008. Six cases led to payouts totaling $591,050.

The largest settlement, for $250,000, was in 2008. That case involved accusations that three male employees in Facilities Planning and Management sexually harassed a female co-worker.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank addressed the record release by writing on her blog that everyone on campus deserves an environment free of harassment. She added that complaints were spread across departments and the university now requires all complaints be reported to the Title IX coordinator so it's easier to address them.