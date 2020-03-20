A driver who allegedly ran a red light and struck another motorist on a southeast metro highway Friday morning died in the crash.

Oliver Jermain Watkins, 45, of St. Paul, was speeding north on Hwy. 61 about 5:15 a.m. when he failed to stop for a red light at Lower Afton Road and hit a Ford Escape that was making a left turn, the State Patrol said.

Watkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said.

The Escape driver, identified by the patrol as Pamela Ann Paul, 61, of St. Paul, was not seriously injured. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 for about four hours while a crash reconstruction team investigated. The road has reopened.