A woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on an icy northern Minnesota highway Christmas morning has been identified as 78-year-old Naomi Fay Steinmetz, the State Patrol said.

Steinmetz, of Fosston, Minn., was headed north on Hwy. 59 at milepost 310 in Bejou Township in Mahnomen County about 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of her 1999 Ford Crown Victoria and spun out into the southbound lanes.

Steinmetz collided with a southbound Dodge Caravan, the patrol said.

Steinmetz was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene, the patrol said.

The occupants of the van, driver Tisa Diane-Steinman Jones, 63, and her passenger, Curtis Lee Jones, 63, both of Underwood, Minn., were taken to hospitals with noncritical injuries. Both were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

The road was icy and snow-covered when the crash occurred, the patrol’s report said.