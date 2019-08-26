1 Kids who love sleuthing should check out the Children’s Mystery Flower Contest. Those 12 and under are invited to identify flowers by sight and smell with a chance to win a coveted State Fair ribbon. (1-5 p.m. Agriculture/Horticulture Building)

2 Look into Minnesota’s volcanic past with the DNR. Learn about our geology and how volcanoes shaped our state. You’ll also see demonstrations of different types of eruptions and how geologists find evidence of ancient volcanoes. (11 a.m. & 3 p.m. DNR Park)

3 For Mental Health Awareness Day, more than 50 organizations have teamed up to offer mental health resources and wellness games and activities for children and adults alike. In addition to yoga and mindfulness exercises, there will be trivia contests and live performances, including hip-hop and spoken word artist Desdamona, the Fidgety Fairy Tales performers and Minnesota musician Mark Mallman. (9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Dan Patch Park)

4 Want to see how air bags are deployed? Or see how sobriety tests are administered? The State Patrol will offer demonstrations plus a chance to win some patrol merchandise. (8 a.m.-4 p.m. North End)

5 Growing up in Scranton, N.D., Kat Perkins had big dreams. Later, she moved to Minnesota, where she headlined the band Scarlet Haze. With her powerful voice, she made it to the finals of “The Voice.” Now, she’s bringing her pop hits, including “Animal” and “You Are Not Alone,” to the fair. (8 p.m. International Bazaar. )

Melissa Walker