MADISON, Wis. — State officials are asking the Trump administration to set aside a recent federal finding and conclude that Wisconsin is in compliance with newer and tougher ozone emission standards.

The request to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would weaken the impact of the standards on factories and other large sources of air pollution, including the Foxconn Technology Group's plan for a manufacturing complex in Racine County.

The Journal Sentinel reports the Department of Natural Resources argues air emission data shows Illinois and Indiana are primarily responsible to pollution that blows north along Lake Michigan and creates smog.

Short of concluding the whole state is in compliance, the DNR recommends federal officials declare narrow strips of land along the lake as violating the standards and declare the rest of the state is in compliance.