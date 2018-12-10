MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin agriculture officials have confirmed 11 more cases of chronic wasting disease on a Washington County deer farm.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection quarantined the farm in March after a buck there tested positive. The agency announced Monday that 11 additional animals of the farm have tested positive for the disease. A team of state and federal officials killed the remaining deer and elk on the farm on Nov. 15.
State and federal officials killed 22 deer on a Bayfield County preserve in April after determining the deer had come from the Washington County farm.
