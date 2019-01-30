MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state offices and agencies are among the long list of closures due to the extreme cold.

Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to close all non-essential offices Wednesday saying the weather presents "an imminent threat to the well-being of the public." Most emergency response, public safety and public health employees are reporting to work.

The State Capitol will be open Wednesday.

Local governments, schools, university campuses, courthouses and businesses are among hundreds of places across Wisconsin that are closed Wednesday, when the wind chill is forecast to be as cold as minus 40 (-40 Celsius) to minus 55 (-48 Celsius) degrees throughout the day.