A major makeover of the long-dormant dog racing track in Hudson will get a transfusion of state grant money Tuesday.

The old St. Croix Meadows track, which has been idle since 2001, is being transformed into an entertainment, business and housing site featuring a baseball stadium, a brewery, hotel, offices and more.

An announcement of a Wisconsin state grant to redevelop the site is scheduled for late Tuesday morning at the track. Gov. Scott Walker intends to be on hand for the event, which will include developer Klint Klaas providing a progress report on the Hudson Gateway project.

No revival of dog racing is on the drawing board. The old track is currently being razed in the first phase of construction to make way for a baseball stadium for the St. Croix River Hounds of the summer collegiate Northwoods League, a brewery, a 150-room hotel, restaurants, miniature golf and offices.

Later phases are to include condominiums, an indoor sports complex with two hockey rinks and a soccer arena, and additional offices.

The cost of remaking the 130-acre site on the southern edge of town on Carmichael Road is anticipated to run between $175 and $225 million at completion.

A rendering of the Hudson Gateway redevelopment project on the site of the former St. Croix Meadows dog track in Hudson, Wis.

For more about the redevelopment, visit www.stcroixmeadows.com.

The track, with its palatial 372,000-square-foot grandstand and office complex, closed in 2001 and went up for sale for the first time in 2011. It had been beset by financial losses since shortly after its 1991 opening.

The track cost $40 million to build and was one of five Wisconsin greyhound pari-mutuel racing facilities to open in 1990-91. It was the last of the five to close as patrons increasingly tried their luck at casinos.