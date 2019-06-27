COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators have reaffirmed their decision to sink the USS Clamagore, a submarine that's been floating in Charleston Harbor for 40 years.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports lawmakers on Tuesday overturned Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of measure.

Built in 1945 and decommissioned in 1975, the Clamagore is part of the fleet at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. Leaders say it'll cost $2.7 million to sink the sub to make an artificial reef, but that's the best of three bad options. Sen. Murrell Smith says restoring it could cost $9 million. And leaving it where it is could cost the state later. Some lawmakers say a hurricane might sink it in a way that disrupts port traffic.

Some submarine veterans have sued the state to stop the sinking.