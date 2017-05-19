State Rep. Dennis J. Smith was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night outside a Grand Ave. restaurant.

Smith, a Republican from Maple Grove, was not injured in the incident. He could not immediately be reached for comment, but his office confirmed he was the victim of the robbery.

It occurred about 10:40 p.m. on Milton Street near Grand Avenue, after Smith left Salut Bar Americain. Smith was the chief House sponsor of a bill to bring to Minnesota into compliance with federal Real ID standards; Gov. Mark Dayton signed that bill on Thursday.

According to a police report and St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders: Smith was walking northbound on the east side of Milton Street talking on his phone. He was north of Grand Avenue when a male suspect approached him.

“The man held his handgun by his waist while pointing it at the victim,” Linders said.

The suspect demanded Smith’s cellphone and wallet. He made no other verbal commands or threats. Smith complied.

The suspect fled westbound across Milton Street into an alley with Smith’s belongings. Smith ran back to Salut, where police were called.

Police are looking for the suspect based on Smith’s description. Linders said there have been no recent robberies in the area similar to Thursday’s incident.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib