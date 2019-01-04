A scathing state report says Frontier Communications may have violated at least 35 Minnesota laws and regulations, failing its customers with shoddy service, lax record keeping and inadequate investment in its own network.

The investigation by the Minnesota Department of Commerce was commissioned in March by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which had been flooded by complaints from Frontier’s customers. Frontier has about 100,000 landline customers in Minnesota, and the PUC regulates the company’s phone service,

“The findings of this investigation detail an extraordinary situation, where, customers have suffered outages of months or more,” the commerce department concluded in the report released Friday.

Some of those outages hit Frontier customers with urgent medical needs, including those with pacemakers monitored via landline phone service, the report said.

Frontier’s record keeping “appears to have become so deficient” that for some “critically important data” — including the duration of outages — the company’s records cannot be relied upon, the report said.

Frontier declined to immediately comment because officials have not yet read the report.

The commerce department also noted “stunning” deficiencies in Frontier’s physical network due to the company’s “failure to keep its plant and equipment in a good state of repair.” Frontier customers reported broken equipment — sometimes with exposed wiring — and unburied phone lines out in the open.

Stamford, Conn.-based Frontier operates under the Frontier brand and Citizens Telecommunications in Minnesota. Many of its customers live in rural northeastern and southern Minnesota, though the company also covers parts of Farmington, Apple Valley, Rosemount and Lakeville and Burnsville in the metro area.

Frontier is a publicly traded company with operations across the country that generate around $9 billion in annual sales.

The PUC began looking into Frontier last winter after hearing from its customers about poor service. The PUC ordered seven public hearings across the state. Between the well-attended hearings and missives sent directly to the PUC, there have been over 1,000 complaints about Frontier.

The commerce department report said that 400 complaints about Frontier concern phone and internet service as a bundled package, while 250 focused on phone service only. Another 325 complaints were about internet only. The PUC only regulates landline phones. Federal law generally prohibits state regulation of internet service.

However, the commerce department report said that Frontier’s internet and phone service are often tied together in Minnesota. “In many cases. Frontier’s provision of internet access service ... interferes with Frontier’s provision of voice service, and vice versa.”

In other cases, Frontier’s “failure to employ sufficient resources” to provide and phone and internet service has resulted in long and repeated outages, involuntary disconnects, poor service, billing-related complaints and “negligent or fraudulent representations of internet quality,” the commerce department report said.