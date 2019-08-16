Sunday, Sept. 1

MUSIC

DAN PATCH PARK: Indigenous Music and Entertainment: 9, 10:30 a.m., 2:30 & 5:15 p.m.

DNR PARK: Steel Bridges Band: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.; Ecuador Manta: 5 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: The Dollipops: 10:30, 11:30 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Six Appeal: 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: VocalEssence Singers of This Age: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Tom Mason & the Blue Buccaneers: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Free Fallin: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Matt’s Family Jam: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; The Peterson Brothers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; The BB King Blues Band with Michael Lee: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; The Sound Exchange: 6 p.m.; Dessa: 8:30 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Gypsy Mania: 6:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Bill & Kate Isles: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Jolly Zuks: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 & 1:30 p.m.; The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra: 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; Jaedyn James & the Hunger: 8 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m., 5 & 7:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Farm Storyboard: 5 p.m.

COMPEER ARENA: Goat Booth: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Native American Artifacts from the Minnesota Historical Society’s Special Collection: 4:30 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: River City Cloggers: 10, 11 a.m. & noon; Come Square Dance: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Rhythm & Swing: 3:30, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Catholic Mass: 9:15 a.m.; Sean Emery: 12:30 & 5 p.m.; Break-Shop Bump’n: 1:30, 4 & 6 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage: Bangladeshi Dancers: 1:30 & 3 p.m.; Away Runakuna Ecuadorian Dance Group: Noon; Solami Dance Troupe: 4:30 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Prayer at the Fair: 9:15 a.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

THE NORTH END: Open Eye Figure Theatre: 10:15, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 1:15 p.m.; Green T Productions: 2:45, 3:30, 5 & 5:45 p.m.

WEST END MARKET: Zorongo Flamenco Dance: 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Surly Brewing Co.: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Textile Center: Interlacing and Braiding: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: REUSE Minnesota: 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m.; Renewing the Countryside Cooking Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Studio: Here — Sculptor Nick Legeros: Artist talks at 1 & 5 p.m. 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: German shepherd Dog Day: 9, 10 a.m., noon, 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 p.m.

JUDGING

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Chef for a Day Cook-Off: 2 & 6 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Great Minnesota Moo-Off Contest: 2:30 p.m.

COMPEER ARENA: FFA Dairy Steer and Beef Cattle Showmanship & Market Beef Show: 9 a.m.; FFA Beef Cattle: 10 a.m.; Beef Cattle Open Class — Supreme Champion: 7 p.m.

GRANDSTAND: Amateur Talent Contest Finals: 7:30 p.m.

ROBERT A. CHRISTENSEN PAVILION: FFA Market Hogs: 8 a.m.; FFA Breeding Sheep: 8 a.m. & 1 p.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Dairy Goats Open Class: 8, 9:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.; Rabbits Open Class: Specialty Harlequin Rabbit Show: 9 a.m.; Dairy Goats Open Class Awards Ceremony: 10 a.m.; Dairy Goats Open Class: Best in Show: 5:15 p.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: State Fair Horse Show: Speed Events: 9 a.m.; State Fair Horse Show: Speed Events, Drill & Square Dance Teams: 1 p.m.; State Fair Horse Show: Speed Events: 6 p.m.

ANIMALS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Talk to the Animals Show: 12:20 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Growing Dahlias in Minnesota: 10 a.m.; Growing Apples in Minnesota: 11 a.m.; State Fair Dahlia Show: Noon-9 p.m.; Share Your Lazy, Feel Good Recipe: Home cooks can submit their favorite easy, nutritious recipe and for a chance to have it featured on the radio. Noon-6 p.m.; Organic Lawn Care: 2, 4 & 5 p.m.; Seed Saving: 3 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Farm to Food Connection with Chef Robert Velarde: 1 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Stained Glass Window & Lamp Demo — Glass Endeavors: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: The (R)evolution of Indigenous Food Systems of North America with Q&A: 9:45 a.m. & 3:15 p.m.; The Sioux Chef: Indigenous Perspectives of Our Culinary Team with Q&A: 11:15 a.m.; Seed Saving, Foraging and Ethnobotany with Q&A: 12:30 p.m.; Dream of Wild Health presentation: Youth Projects and Community Garden with Q&A: 1:15 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: What Are Sustainable Food Choices?: 10 a.m.; We All Share to Regenerate the Earth Starting in Our Own Yards: Noon & 4 p.m.; Managing Aggressives and Invasives: 2 p.m.; Terry Gips from Alliance for Sustainability: 5 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Minnesota Wines & Cheeses: 3:30 p.m.

EVERYDAY EVENTS

ANIMALS

PET PAVILIONS: Meet the Dog Breeds: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Animals: 10 a.m.; CHS Miracle of Birth Center: This exhibit is the birthplace of nearly 200 animals, including calves, lambs and piglets, during the fair’s 12-day run. The center also encompasses the Hen House exhibit and the Christensen Farms Stage, located outside. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: Presented by the Minnesota Horse Expo and the Minnesota Horse Council, showcasing different breeds and types of horses in the center aisle of the Horse Barn. Meet the horses and their owners, get answers to equine questions, pet a horse and find out where to take horseback riding lessons. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

ADVENTURE PARK: 3rd Lair Skatepark: BMX bike demonstrations. 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6 & 7:30 p.m.

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Cooking With Honey: 11, 11:30 a.m. & noon; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Brewing Demo: 6 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Milking Demonstrations: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 6 p.m., hours may vary; Moo Booth: Hand Milking: 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., hours may vary.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES: Weavers Guild of Minnesota: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DNR PARK: Raptor Displays and Flying Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: FIRST Robotics Demonstrations: 10 a.m., noon & 3 p.m.

MINNESOTA NEWSPAPER MUSEUM: A living-history exhibit with demonstrations of the Linotype and Miehle printing press. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Outside the 4-H Building.

PET PAVILIONS: A 6,600-square-foot open-air pavilion houses purebred dog booths and the Pet Surgery Suites. Merchants will sell pet-centric treats and accessories nearby. Agility, obedience and police K-9 demonstrations will be showcased at the grassy outdoor demonstration area. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pet Surgery: Get an up-close view while learning about the importance of spaying and neutering pets. Performed by the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association. 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Big Leap of Faith Dog Training: 6 p.m.; St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation: 7 p.m.

family fare

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom: Hands-On Ag Literacy Activities: Fair guests of all ages can complete a fast and fun hands-on activity connecting agriculture to their daily lives. All activities, which include a seed ball, living plant necklace, wool bracelet, custom wildflower seed mix and animal ear-tag necklace, will result in a creation that you can take home. 1:30-3:30 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Watch cows being milked, join in fun activities and competitions, and learn about how your food goes from farm to table. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. AGDAY 365: Love Food Don’t Waste It — AGDAY Is Every Day Quiz Show. 12:30 p.m. Moo Booth: Moo Live: Presentations and interactive activities highlighting the world of cows and agriculture. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Moo Booth: Video Presentations. Noon, 1:30 & 2 p.m., schedule may vary. Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn; Moo Booth: More Cheese Please: Cheese carving contest. Prizes for top carvers. 4 p.m. (ends Sept. 1); Moo Booth: Moo Quiz Show: 5:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Veterinarians: 11 a.m.; MythBusting: Learn about some of the biggest myths about food and agriculture. 1 & 6 p.m.; Thank a Farmer Magic Show: Noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; FFA Landscape Design & Construction Displays: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculpting: Princess Kay and court will have their likenesses carved into 90-pound blocks of butter; the princesses and sculptor rotate in a display cooler and answer questions. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ends Sept. 1.

DNR PARK: Climb the DNR Fire Tower: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; DNR Fire Prevention Building: Learn about firefighting equipment and the impact of fires. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Department of Natural Resources: Spot 45 species of Minnesota fish in the 50,000-gallon outdoor pond; wander through the 1930s-era log cabin to learn about Minnesota wildlife, see aquariums and terrariums representing our forests, rivers and lakes, get tips on outdoor recreation, camping, habitat protection and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Smokey Bear Appearance: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Emerald Ash Borer Costumed Character Appearance: noon & 2 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: The latest in easy, everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology and transportation and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Thousands of Minnesota’s most talented kindergartners through 12th-graders enter their art, creative writing, woodworking, crafts, school projects and more into the K-12 competition. See their ribbon-winning work. Visit educational institutions and nonprofit exhibitors. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis: “Ask an Economist.” Enter drawings for a behind-the-scenes bank tour and grab some shredded cash.

EQUIMANIA: Full-size skeletons and anatomic models, dental tools, tail-braiding and leg-wrapping activities, an 80-foot digestive tract, and stations detailing horse behavior, reproduction, rider safety, careers and more for horse enthusiasts of all ages. Horse Barn, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (may vary).

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Entertainment, activities and concessions for the kid in all of us. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Alphabet Forest: Meet authors, pose for photos with fair letters and make crafts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Great Big Sandbox: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Math On-A-Stick: Count your way through the fairgrounds on a Number Game scavenger hunt. Complete a game card and earn a ribbon. Play and sort with geometric and reptile-shaped tiles and colored eggs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

FAN CENTRAL: Games and displays highlighting Minnesota’s hometown sports teams. Meet players and purchase team merchandise. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Fine Arts Exhibition: Winning works in the state’s largest juried art show, along with the 2019 State Fair Commemorative Art by Minneapolis photographer R.J. Kern. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Be a Fine Arts Detective: Use clues and observation skills to find art pieces throughout the exhibition. Two levels of difficulty for kids and adults. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

FIREWORKS: West of the grandstand, following grandstand concert sometime between 10-11 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: Group karaoke, north of Lee Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HISTORY & HERITAGE CENTER: A showcase of the competition, entertainment, agriculture, food, merchandise, rides and Minnesota industry that have been the heart of the fair for a century and a half. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

J.V. BAILEY HOUSE: Minnesota State Fair Foundation: Learn how to become a Friend of the Fair and support the future of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Embark on a free, self-guided tour to discover State Fair history, with two new stops. Pick up a brochure at any of the 12 stops.

LASER ENCORE’S LASER HITZ SHOW: High-powered aerial laser beams dance above fair guests while colorful images light up a giant screen — all choreographed to music. Intersection of Randall Av. and Cosgrove St. 9:15 p.m.

LITTLE FARMHANDS: Little fair fans become little farmhands at this pint-size mock farm experience for ages 3-10. Ride a tractor, milk a cow, learn about pollinators and soil, and try hands-on activities. Ag-Vestigator activity for junior farmhands. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; “Mooseum” exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of Kemps with sampling and activities.

NORTH END EVENT CENTER: Angry Birds Universe: The Exhibition: The center’s exclusive inaugural exhibit. Explore science, technology, engineering, art and math through unique hands-on interactives. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Experimental Aircraft Association’s Spirit of Aviation: Get inspired to take flight through a 360-degree virtual reality video experience. Also: simulators, displays and hands-on activities. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: Noon, 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

OLD IRON SHOW: Reminiscent of the old Machinery Hill, rare and fully operational antique farm equipment is displayed and demonstrated. Near Little Farmhands on Lee Av, between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; PARADE: High school marching band competition, floats, animals, specialty units and royalty. The 14-block parade route begins near the Haunted House, goes north on Cosgrove St., west on Randall Av., and south on Underwood St. 2 p.m.

GOLDY GOPHER: University of Minnesota Building, Dan Patch Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. Noon.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Relax & Recharge Station: Free water and phone charging. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

ROBERT A. CHRISTENSEN PAVILION: Oink Booth: Take a 360-degree look inside a real pig farm and see what farmers do to care for pigs, people and the environment. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: History On-A-Schtick: 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.; Fantastick Patrick: 6 p.m.; 50 Year Awards: Honoring individuals with 50 or more years of State Fair participation. 5:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in studies by a variety of university departments, talk with researchers and learn about their fascinating work. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

VISITORS PLAZA: Fairborne and Fairchild: Free photo opportunities with the State Fair mascots. 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: Interactive exhibit inspires us to get connected to the food they eat. Featuring an aquaponics system, more than 200 edible plants, an interactive foodscape and waste-reduction kitchen as well as dirt and compost displays, all informed by members of the local food community. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Garden Kaleidoscopes: Peer into distinctive kaleidoscopes and see gorgeous flowers transform into mesmerizing images. Three unique metal sculptures and spinning flower bowls. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: “Brewed in Minnesota” celebrates Minnesota’s fast-growing craft beer industry. The Guild will offer flights of craft beer from nearly 100 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs. New in 2019: brewing demonstrations from your favorite breweries featuring Minnesota ingredients. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Take a photo with a beekeeper, meet a farmer, and pick up a free Minnesota Grown directory. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Floralpalooza: Minnesota Homegrown Legends: Local florists celebrate iconic homegrown legends with floral exhibits made to amaze. See Judy Garland, Charles Schulz, Prince and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Get your gardening questions answered by representatives from the U’s Master Gardener program. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Ask the Apple Grower: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (except Aug. 22); Ask the Cider Maker: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (except Aug. 22); Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Clear, Simple, Sustainable and Fearless Pruning: Noon; Crop Art Demonstrations by Linda Paulsen: 1-5 p.m.; Harvesting Honey: 1, 2, 4 & 5 p.m.; Craft Brewers Guild Talks: 3 p.m.; Beekeeper’s Corner: Mini-Classes for Beekeepers: 3, 3:15, 3:30 & 3:45 p.m.; Build a Spring Greenhouse for Less Than $100: 4 p.m. Aug. 22-23, 1 p.m. Aug. 24-Sept. 2.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES BUILDING AND ANNEX: The finest needlework, handicrafts, baking and canning that Minnesota has to offer, with demonstrations. The featured exhibit is “Minnesota Master part Deux” from Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DNR PARK: Ask the DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Fish Pond Talks: Hourly talks from 9:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

HOME IMPROVEMENT BUILDING: Products and services for do-it-yourselfers or those hiring a contractor. Between Cooper and Cosgrove Sts., north of Dan Patch Av. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.