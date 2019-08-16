Saturday, Aug. 31

DAN PATCH PARK: AARP Day: Learn how to make communities better for all ages. Play Plinko to win a prize. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Brandi Carlile: 6:30 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Battle of the Bands: 10:30 a.m., 1, 2, 2:30 & 4 p.m.

DNR PARK: Axiom: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.; Ecuador Manta: 5-9 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Atahualpa: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Patrick Adams: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Malamanya: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BAND SHELL: Jaida Dreyer: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Bill Kirchen and Redd Volkaert: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Lucky Chops: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Tony! Toni! Tone!: 8:30 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Gypsy Mania: 6:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Christopher David Hanson Band: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Honky-Tonk Jump: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Craig Clark Band: 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; First Avenue Goes to the Fair: 8 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m., 3:30 & 5 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Cattle Extravaganza: Loads of fun, informative and interactive activities all about cattle, presented by MN CattleWomen. On the Barn Stage in the Moo Booth, west end of the Cattle Barn. Noon-3 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Dairy Goodness: Newly crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way will talk all things dairy. 11 a.m.

COMPEER ARENA: Goat Booth: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Volunteer of the Year Award Program: 11:30 a.m.; Alzheimer's Discussion: Noon.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Sewerman: Noon.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Miss Shannon's Sock Hop: 10, 11 a.m. & noon; West Coast Swing Dancers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Art of Dance Studio: 3:30, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Sean Emery: 12:30 & 5 p.m.; Break-Shop Bump'n: 1:30, 4 & 6 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Sansei Yonsei Kai: Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage. Noon, 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

THE NORTH END: Open Eye Figure Theatre: 10:15, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 1:15 p.m.; Green T Productions: 2:45, 3:30, 5 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: John Bush: 6 p.m.

WEST END MARKET: Zorongo Flamenco Dance: 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: 45th Parallel Distillery: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Colleagues of Calligraphy: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Textile Center: Wet Felting: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: REUSE Minnesota: 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m.; Renewing the Countryside Cooking Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Studio: Here — Paper Cuts Artist Toni Dachis: Artist talks at 1 & 5 p.m. 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: Animal Inn Junior Showmanship: 9, 11 a.m., 1, 3 & 5 p.m.; Helping Paws Inc.: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.

JUDGING

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Chef for a Day Cook-Off: 6 p.m.

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Minnesota Bonsai Society State Fair Bonsai Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Orchid Society State Fair Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Milk Chug-a-Lug Contest: How much milk can you chug? Compete for prizes in one of three age divisions. Contest sign-up begins at 2 p.m. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 2:30 p.m.

COMPEER ARENA: FFA Dairy Cattle Show & Showmanship: 8:30 a.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: County Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.

ROBERT A. CHRISTENSEN PAVILION: FFA Breeding Wool Sheep: 8 a.m.; FFA Breeding Swine: 1 p.m.; FFA Market Sheep: 1:30 p.m.; FFA Market Goats Show and Showmanship: 8 p.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Dairy Goats Open Class: 8, 9:30 a.m., 1, 3:30 & 5 p.m.; Rabbits Open Class Judging: 9 a.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: Beef Cattle Open Class: 8 a.m. & 1 p.m.; State Fair Horse Show: Speed Events: 6:30 p.m.

ANIMALS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Talk to the Animals Show: 12:20 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Creative Solutions in St. Paul: Hear about creative solutions happening in the Frogtown and Rondo community to engage the community and grow food. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Night Gardens: 10 a.m.; Aquaponics: 11 a.m.; Growing Apples in Minnesota: Noon; Regenerate the Earth Starting in Our Own Yards: 2 & 5 p.m.; Hydroponic Gardening the Very Easy Way: 3 p.m.; Totally Tomatoes: 4 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: The Bees Knees with Queen Bee: Learn more about pollinators and honeybees. 3 p.m.; Urban AG: Green Garden Bakery: 5 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Tying Sustainability and Art into a Remodel Project: 10 a.m.; Electric Vehicles in Minnesota: 2 p.m.; View From the Tractor Seat: 4 p.m.; The Real Dirt: Conventional Farming and Organic: 5 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: The Story Behind Minnesota's Own Cold-Hardy Grapes: 3:30 p.m.

EVERYDAY EVENTS

ANIMALS

PET PAVILIONS: Meet the Dog Breeds: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Animals: 10 a.m.; CHS Miracle of Birth Center: This exhibit is the birthplace of nearly 200 animals, including calves, lambs and piglets, during the fair's 12-day run. The center also encompasses the Hen House exhibit and the Christensen Farms Stage, located outside. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: Presented by the Minnesota Horse Expo and the Minnesota Horse Council, showcasing different breeds and types of horses in the center aisle of the Horse Barn. Meet the horses and their owners, get answers to equine questions, pet a horse and find out where to take horseback riding lessons. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

ADVENTURE PARK: 3rd Lair Skatepark: BMX bike demonstrations. 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6 & 7:30 p.m.

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Cooking With Honey: 11, 11:30 a.m. & noon; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Brewing Demo: 6 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Milking Demonstrations: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 6 p.m., hours may vary; Moo Booth: Hand Milking: 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., hours may vary.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES: Weavers Guild of Minnesota: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DNR PARK: Raptor Displays and Flying Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: FIRST Robotics Demonstrations: 10 a.m., noon & 3 p.m.

MINNESOTA NEWSPAPER MUSEUM: A living-history exhibit with demonstrations of the Linotype and Miehle printing press. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Outside the 4-H Building.

PET PAVILIONS: A 6,600-square-foot open-air pavilion houses purebred dog booths and the Pet Surgery Suites. Merchants will sell pet-centric treats and accessories nearby. Agility, obedience and police K-9 demonstrations will be showcased at the grassy outdoor demonstration area. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pet Surgery: Get an up-close view while learning about the importance of spaying and neutering pets. Performed by the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association. 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Big Leap of Faith Dog Training: 6 p.m.; St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation: 7 p.m.

family fare

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom: Hands-On Ag Literacy Activities: Fair guests of all ages can complete a fast and fun hands-on activity connecting agriculture to their daily lives. All activities, which include a seed ball, living plant necklace, wool bracelet, custom wildflower seed mix and animal ear-tag necklace, will result in a creation that you can take home. 1:30-3:30 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Watch cows being milked, join in fun activities and competitions, and learn about how your food goes from farm to table. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. AGDAY 365: Love Food Don't Waste It — AGDAY Is Every Day Quiz Show. 12:30 p.m. Moo Booth: Moo Live: Presentations and interactive activities highlighting the world of cows and agriculture. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Moo Booth: Video Presentations. Noon, 1:30 & 2 p.m., schedule may vary. Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn; Moo Booth: More Cheese Please: Cheese carving contest. Prizes for top carvers. 4 p.m. (ends Sept. 1); Moo Booth: Moo Quiz Show: 5:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Veterinarians: 11 a.m.; MythBusting: Learn about some of the biggest myths about food and agriculture. 1 & 6 p.m.; Thank a Farmer Magic Show: Noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; FFA Landscape Design & Construction Displays: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculpting: Princess Kay and court will have their likenesses carved into 90-pound blocks of butter; the princesses and sculptor rotate in a display cooler and answer questions. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ends Sept. 1.

DNR PARK: Climb the DNR Fire Tower: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; DNR Fire Prevention Building: Learn about firefighting equipment and the impact of fires. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Department of Natural Resources: Spot 45 species of Minnesota fish in the 50,000-gallon outdoor pond; wander through the 1930s-era log cabin to learn about Minnesota wildlife, see aquariums and terrariums representing our forests, rivers and lakes, get tips on outdoor recreation, camping, habitat protection and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Smokey Bear Appearance: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Emerald Ash Borer Costumed Character Appearance: noon & 2 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: The latest in easy, everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology and transportation and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Thousands of Minnesota's most talented kindergartners through 12th-graders enter their art, creative writing, woodworking, crafts, school projects and more into the K-12 competition. See their ribbon-winning work. Visit educational institutions and nonprofit exhibitors. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis: "Ask an Economist." Enter drawings for a behind-the-scenes bank tour and grab some shredded cash.

EQUIMANIA: Full-size skeletons and anatomic models, dental tools, tail-braiding and leg-wrapping activities, an 80-foot digestive tract, and stations detailing horse behavior, reproduction, rider safety, careers and more for horse enthusiasts of all ages. Horse Barn, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (may vary).

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Entertainment, activities and concessions for the kid in all of us. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Alphabet Forest: Meet authors, pose for photos with fair letters and make crafts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Great Big Sandbox: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Math On-A-Stick: Count your way through the fairgrounds on a Number Game scavenger hunt. Complete a game card and earn a ribbon. Play and sort with geometric and reptile-shaped tiles and colored eggs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

FAN CENTRAL: Games and displays highlighting Minnesota's hometown sports teams. Meet players and purchase team merchandise. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Fine Arts Exhibition: Winning works in the state's largest juried art show, along with the 2019 State Fair Commemorative Art by Minneapolis photographer R.J. Kern. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Be a Fine Arts Detective: Use clues and observation skills to find art pieces throughout the exhibition. Two levels of difficulty for kids and adults. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

FIREWORKS: West of the grandstand, following grandstand concert sometime between 10-11 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: Group karaoke, north of Lee Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HISTORY & HERITAGE CENTER: A showcase of the competition, entertainment, agriculture, food, merchandise, rides and Minnesota industry that have been the heart of the fair for a century and a half. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

J.V. BAILEY HOUSE: Minnesota State Fair Foundation: Learn how to become a Friend of the Fair and support the future of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Embark on a free, self-guided tour to discover State Fair history, with two new stops. Pick up a brochure at any of the 12 stops.

LASER ENCORE'S LASER HITZ SHOW: High-powered aerial laser beams dance above fair guests while colorful images light up a giant screen — all choreographed to music. Intersection of Randall Av. and Cosgrove St. 9:15 p.m.

LITTLE FARMHANDS: Little fair fans become little farmhands at this pint-size mock farm experience for ages 3-10. Ride a tractor, milk a cow, learn about pollinators and soil, and try hands-on activities. Ag-Vestigator activity for junior farmhands. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; "Mooseum" exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of Kemps with sampling and activities.

NORTH END EVENT CENTER: Angry Birds Universe: The Exhibition: The center's exclusive inaugural exhibit. Explore science, technology, engineering, art and math through unique hands-on interactives. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Experimental Aircraft Association's Spirit of Aviation: Get inspired to take flight through a 360-degree virtual reality video experience. Also: simulators, displays and hands-on activities. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: Noon, 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

OLD IRON SHOW: Reminiscent of the old Machinery Hill, rare and fully operational antique farm equipment is displayed and demonstrated. Near Little Farmhands on Lee Av, between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; PARADE: High school marching band competition, floats, animals, specialty units and royalty. The 14-block parade route begins near the Haunted House, goes north on Cosgrove St., west on Randall Av., and south on Underwood St. 2 p.m.

GOLDY GOPHER: University of Minnesota Building, Dan Patch Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. Noon.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Relax & Recharge Station: Free water and phone charging. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

ROBERT A. CHRISTENSEN PAVILION: Oink Booth: Take a 360-degree look inside a real pig farm and see what farmers do to care for pigs, people and the environment. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: History On-A-Schtick: 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.; Fantastick Patrick: 6 p.m.; 50 Year Awards: Honoring individuals with 50 or more years of State Fair participation. 5:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in studies by a variety of university departments, talk with researchers and learn about their fascinating work. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

VISITORS PLAZA: Fairborne and Fairchild: Free photo opportunities with the State Fair mascots. 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: Interactive exhibit inspires us to get connected to the food they eat. Featuring an aquaponics system, more than 200 edible plants, an interactive foodscape and waste-reduction kitchen as well as dirt and compost displays, all informed by members of the local food community. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Garden Kaleidoscopes: Peer into distinctive kaleidoscopes and see gorgeous flowers transform into mesmerizing images. Three unique metal sculptures and spinning flower bowls. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: "Brewed in Minnesota" celebrates Minnesota's fast-growing craft beer industry. The Guild will offer flights of craft beer from nearly 100 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs. New in 2019: brewing demonstrations from your favorite breweries featuring Minnesota ingredients. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Take a photo with a beekeeper, meet a farmer, and pick up a free Minnesota Grown directory. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Floralpalooza: Minnesota Homegrown Legends: Local florists celebrate iconic homegrown legends with floral exhibits made to amaze. See Judy Garland, Charles Schulz, Prince and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Get your gardening questions answered by representatives from the U's Master Gardener program. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Ask the Apple Grower: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (except Aug. 22); Ask the Cider Maker: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (except Aug. 22); Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Clear, Simple, Sustainable and Fearless Pruning: Noon; Crop Art Demonstrations by Linda Paulsen: 1-5 p.m.; Harvesting Honey: 1, 2, 4 & 5 p.m.; Craft Brewers Guild Talks: 3 p.m.; Beekeeper's Corner: Mini-Classes for Beekeepers: 3, 3:15, 3:30 & 3:45 p.m.; Build a Spring Greenhouse for Less Than $100: 4 p.m. Aug. 22-23, 1 p.m. Aug. 24-Sept. 2.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES BUILDING AND ANNEX: The finest needlework, handicrafts, baking and canning that Minnesota has to offer, with demonstrations. The featured exhibit is "Minnesota Master part Deux" from Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DNR PARK: Ask the DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Fish Pond Talks: Hourly talks from 9:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

HOME IMPROVEMENT BUILDING: Products and services for do-it-yourselfers or those hiring a contractor. Between Cooper and Cosgrove Sts., north of Dan Patch Av. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.