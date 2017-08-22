A bite of pastry one afternoon triggered a flood of memories that transported the French writer Marcel Proust back to his childhood. So powerful was the experience that it became the basis of a seven-volume literary classic, “Remembrance of Things Past.”

Proust never attended the Minnesota State Fair (that we know of). But for generations of Minnesotans, the scent of a Pronto Pup, the sight of a seed painting or the touch of a baby chick can take them back to their youth.

Memories, psychologists say, are crucial in forming us as individuals and as a society. The annual Great Minnesota Get-Together in St. Paul, which opens Thursday, not only entertains us, excites us and exhausts us — it makes us Minnesotans.

“Our identity is formed by our memories. Traditions and rituals are very important in identifying who we are,” said Bridget Robinson-Riegler, a psychology professor at Augsburg College in Minneapolis who specializes in the study of memory. “Families are based on shared experiences, and this is one of those shared experiences we have as a state. The State Fair becomes a collective experience. It gives us a sense of belonging, of togetherness.

“This is what we do as a state. It confirms our identity. It becomes who we are.”

The hot, crowded, noisy, thrilling, greasy, joyous end-of-summer gathering has spawned countless Minnesota memories. We retell our experiences, relive them and pass them down to the next generation.

“My memory is always the big slide,” said Kelly Mills of St. Paul. “Every year, my brothers and sisters and I would go on the big slide. And now I go on it with my kids.”

Emily Yaklich grew up in Maple Grove and attended the fair every year with her parents. She now lives in Minneapolis, but still hits the fair each year with her mom and dad.

“First thing, we always head for the roast corn,” she said.

Those visceral sensations make our State Fair experience even more lasting and powerful, Robinson-Riegler said.