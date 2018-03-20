Time to break out the eyeliner and hair spray for a Minnesota State Fair concert again. Ladies might want to wear some, too.

Glammed-up ‘80s pop hero Boy George and his band Culture Club will hit the fair grandstand on Monday, Sept. 3, joined by two other innovative MTV-era pop acts, the B-52’s and Thompson Twins singer Tom Bailey. The Labor Day gig comes midway through a three-month tour with the three acts.

Tickets (all reserved seats) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $35-$45 via eTix, 1-800-514-3849 or the State Fairgrounds ticket office.

Known for the hits “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” as much as for George’s androgynous look and openness of his sexuality, Culture Club has done several well-received reunion tours since 2011, which have doubled as pride celebrations. George said in a 2016 interview with the Star Tribune, “When I travel round the world, I do have people who come up to me and say, ‘You helped me to be myself,’ ‘You helped me come to terms with my sexuality,’ whatever it may be. And I’m proud of that contribution.”

“Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster” hitmakers B-52’s have been steadily tooling along on tour all these years even as their members work on different projects, including a solo tour with singer Cindy Wilson coming to the Turf Club next week. “Hold Me Now” singer Bailey is the one rare catch on the bill, having largely kept off the road since the Thompson Twins called it quits in 1993.