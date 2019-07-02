CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. — Officials say a state employee was killed in an accident at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas.
The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said the department was "deeply saddened" to announce that the employee died while performing their duties at Volk Field on Monday.
WISC-TV reports the department says it is working with local and state officials to review the accident. No details were released.
Officials say the name of the worker is being withheld until family members are notified.
