– A report by the State Department's inspector general concludes that leadership of a leading department bureau mistreated and harassed staffers, accused them of political disloyalty to the Trump administration and retaliated against them.

In response to counseling by more-senior agency officials that he address staff concerns, the report concluded, Kevin Moley, assistant secretary for international affairs, "did not take significant action."

The report, released Thursday, is a sweeping condemnation of Moley and more specifically of his former senior adviser, Mari Stull. A former lobbyist and consultant for international food and agriculture interests, Stull left the department in January following news reports that, among other things, she had compiled a list of staffers deemed insufficiently loyal to the Trump administration.

The 30-page report — based on interviews with dozens of current and former employees, as well as documents — chronicled numerous episodes of Stull berating and belittling employees, and Moley's repeated failure to deal with complaints.

Stull and Moley, it said, "frequently berated employees, raised their voices, and generally engaged in unprofessional behavior toward staff," and reportedly moved to retaliate against those who had held their jobs under the previous administration.

Stull, it said, referred to some employees as "Obama holdovers," "traitors" or "disloyal," and accused some of being part of the "Deep State" and the "swamp." All of those so accused, the report said, were career staffers and not political appointees. Some staffers said Moley accused them of "undermining the President's agenda," the report said.

In a response appended to the report, Moley said he had no recollection of much of the counseling, and said the description of his behavior with employees "does not represent the person I am or have ever been." He said accounts of the departure of two senior bureau officials was inaccurate, and that he had not witnessed Stull's reported behavior.

Stull, the report said, declined to speak to ­investigators.