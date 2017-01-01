WASHINGTON — The State Department is confirming that the 35 Russian diplomats President Barack Obama ordered out of the country have departed the United States.
Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites during the presidential election. Obama also shuttered two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.
The State Department said Sunday that the 35 Russian diplomats, along with their family members, have left the United States.
