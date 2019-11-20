A resident at a Minnetonka memory care facility suffered a fatal fall while a newly hired staff member responsible for the woman was asleep nearby, according to a state Health Department investigation.

In findings released Tuesday, the department’s Office of Health Facility Complaints concluded that the unlicensed employee at Augustana Emerald Crest was responsible for the woman’s death in July.

The woman, suffering from Alzheimer’s, “was known to wake frequently during the night and required supervision, engagement and redirection when awake,” the agency noted in a public disclosure of investigation. “The client began wandering in the common area, sustained a left femur fracture and later died.”

The report revealed that the staff member initially said she was working on her laptop computer around 3 a.m. and hadn’t noticed the resident getting out of her recliner until hearing the woman say, “I can’t get up; help me.” But video surveillance contradicted that account.

The video “showed the [staffer] was on the sofa asleep, without movement, for over 30 minutes” when the resident fell and hit her leg on a medication cart, according to the findings by the department, which did not reveal the identities of the resident or the staff member.

Surgery was required on the resident’s leg. She returned to the facility and died 19 days after falling from “complications of decreased mobility … due to a fall,” the report read, citing the woman’s death certificate.

In an interview as part of the investigation, the staff member said she was hired about a month before the incident and knew that the resident required direct supervision.

The employee went on to explain that “she had been under stress recently and might have dozed off,” the findings read.

In response to the incident, the facility provided the relevant training to its staff as well as a review of its policies. The report made no mention of whether the staffer found responsible for the death was disciplined in any way.

Messages were left Wednesday with the facility’s operators seeking a response to the investigation’s findings.