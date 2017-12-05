Minnesota is facing a $188 million deficit over the current biennium because of slowing national growth projections and spending passed by the Legislature earlier this year, according to a new forecast from state budget officials.

The Minnesota Management and Budget Office said Tuesday that the state’s deficit is expected to grow to $586 million over the next two-year budget cycle, from 2020 to 2021.

“Unknowns in federal policy and the current economic expansion, one of the longest in U.S. history, create significant risk for this forecast,” the agency said in a news release.

More details on the forecast are expected to be released later Tuesday.

The dimming financial news is a major shift from a year ago. Last year at this time, officials were projecting a $1.4 billion budget surplus. That forecast was updated in March to project a $1.65 billion surplus, and those excess funds became a major point of contention during the legislative session. Gov. Mark Dayton and fellow DFLers in the Legislature wanted to spend some of the money on priorities like early childhood education and set aside some of it as savings, while Republican majorities in the House and Senate pushed for — and ultimately succeeded in passing — a large tax-cut package.

The forecast is a twice-annual event that provides a look at the state’s financial health and the trends that will shape its situation in the future. In preparing for the coming legislative session, lawmakers tend to use the end-of-year forecast as a guide but rely more heavily on the projection released in late February or early March.

Dayton said Monday that the Tuesday forecast will be “speculative at best” and that he won’t use it as a basis for shaping his priorities for the next session, which begins Feb. 20. He said he would wait to draw up a supplemental budget plan until after the next forecast.

“The definitive word will be at the (forecast) in March,” he said.