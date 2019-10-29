The state’s top government watchdog has concluded that “troubling dysfunction” at the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) resulted in the agency making $29 million in improper payments to two Indian bands for opioid treatment, according to a scathing report released Tuesday morning.

Legislative Auditor James Nobles said the DHS did not have legal authority to make the payments, and it did not document why, when, and who decided it was appropriate to make the payments. In addition, he found that no one at the agency has taken responsibility for the decision or provided a rationale for the overpayments, which continued over several years and did not stop until an outside agency brought them to light.

Two Indian bands, White Earth Nation and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, received $29 million in payments for medications that help wean patients from addiction, even though the patients were taking the medications at home. In July, DHS leaders told leaders from both bands that they would have to pay back the money.

“The dysfunction we found at DHS has created serious financial and legal problems for the state, the White Earth Nation, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; those problems will be difficult to resolve,” the 36-page report said.

The embarrassing findings come as the Walz administration attempts to stabilize the DHS, which oversees the state Medicaid program and is the state’s largest agency with a $17.5 billion budget. Since July, the DHS has been roiled by an unusual series of resignations in top leadership, revelations of nearly $80 million in improper payments and allegations of retaliation against internal whistleblowers.

Jodi Harpstead, former chief executive at Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, one of the state’s largest nonprofit social service agencies, took the helm of the DHS last month and has pledged to increase transparency and rebuild trust in the agency.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Harpstead acknowledged that her agency gave incorrect guidance to the Indian bands and this error “was not caused by one individual or one commissioner.” At the same time, she repeated the agency’s position that federal law requires the state to recover the improper payments.

Harpstead wrote that, “It is my hope that the Legislature, the Department of Human Services and tribal governments can come together to agree on a solution to this problem. Any solution to an error made by the Department that punishes the Minnesotans receiving services, or the tribal governments that help us to administer those services would be unfortunate.”

The Medicaid payments for opioid treatment were a substantial source of revenue for the Indian bands, which said a number of programs have been affected by the change in billing practices. On the Leech Lake reservation, the payments were used to fund recreation programs for youth, a homeless shelter and a program for tribal elders. Officials with White Earth have warned they may have to sell certain assets to offset the impact of the lost revenue.