More than half of the nation's state attorneys general are preparing an investigation into Google for potential antitrust violations, scheduled to be announced next week, marking a major escalation in U.S. regulators' efforts to probe Silicon Valley's largest companies.

A smaller group of these state officials, representing the broader coalition, is expected to present the investigation at a news conference Monday in Washington, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss a law enforcement proceeding on the record, cautioning the plans could change.

It is unclear whether some or all of the attorneys general also plan to open or announce additional investigations into other tech giants, including Amazon and Facebook, which have faced similar U.S. antitrust scrutiny.

Over the past year, regulators around the country have grown increasingly wary regarding the power wielded by Silicon Valley, questioning whether the industry's access to vast amounts of proprietary data — and deep pockets — allows companies to gobble up rivals and maintain their dominance to the detriment of consumers. Two federal antitrust agencies have opened inquiries targeting the industry broadly, while lawmakers in Congress have grilled executives from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google about the business practices.

Outside of the nation's capital, however, state officials also have started questioning the growing influence of big tech. Attorneys general in several states have threatened that competition investigations could be on the horizon, and states including Louisiana and Mississippi have sharply criticized Google for its handling of users' personal information and its algorithms for surfacing search results. Those states did not respond to requests for comment.

"Google's services help people every day, create more choice for consumers, and support thousands of jobs and small businesses across the country," spokesman Jose Castaneda said in a statement. "We continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general, in answering questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector."

The states' looming antitrust investigation of Google threatens to saddle the company with years of regulatory scrutiny. The federal government has the most powerful tools at its disposal when it comes to an antitrust investigation, with the potential to break up a business for violating competition laws.

But states still can play a powerful role. For example, state attorneys general in the 1990s helped build a broader case against Microsoft after rivals complained that it leveraged its Windows monopoly as it entered new markets and used it to erect barriers for those who competed against it.