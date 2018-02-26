MEXICO CITY — Officials in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero say a state assembly candidate has been killed just days after another office seeker was shot to death in the same city.

The ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party says candidate Dulce Rebaja Pedro was killed Sunday.

The Guerrero state prosecutors' office said a state policeman was also killed, and both bodies were found in a truck on a highway outside the city of Chilapa.

Antonia Jaimes Moctezuma, a state assembly candidate for the leftist Democratic Revolution Party, was shot to death last week.

Chilapa is one of the most violent cities in Mexico because of a turf battle between two local drug gangs.

Violence threatens to mar local races that are being held simultaneously with Mexico's July 1 presidential elections.