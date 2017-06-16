DULUTH, Minn. — State transportation officials have notified members of the Fond du Lac Band that more human remains have been found at a highway construction site in Duluth.

Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Charles Zelle has apologized to members of the Fond du Lac for disturbing a Native American burial site. MnDOT stopped the Highway 23 project as soon as the Fond du Lac Band notified them about the burial site. The first remains were found last week with additional bones found this week.

WDIO-TV (http://bit.ly/2ryPxCj ) reports MnDOT has hired an archaeology firm to do further site analysis. Fond du Lac conservation officers will provide security at the site to make sure nothing more is disturbed.