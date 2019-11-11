AJ Dillon has been Boston College's workhorse for three years. He outdid himself against Florida State.

The junior running back carried a career-high 40 times Saturday, the most by a Bowl Subdivision player since Boise State's Alexander Mattison ran the same number of times against Fresno State last December.

Dillon finished with 165 yards in the loss to increase his career total to 4,148. He's the eighth player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to reach 4,000 yards.

Dillon's 27.2 carries per game leads the nation and is the highest since Texas' D'Onta Foreman averaged 29.4 in 2016. His career average of 24.2 attempts per game is the highest among active FBS players.

Wyoming's Xazavian Valladay also put in a hard day's work, running 37 times for 124 yards against Boise State. His 37 carries tied for second-most by an FBS player this season and marked the second time in three games he's had at least 30 attempts.

Army tied Air Force for most team rushing attempts when it ran 78 times for a national season-high 498 yards against Massachusetts.

THE 200 CLUB

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor turned in the 27th 200-yard rushing performance of the season in the FBS, running 31 times for 250 yards against Iowa. Taylor, who had 130 yards in the fourth quarter alone, is the only player to go for 250 against the Hawkeyes since at least 2000. It was Taylor's third 250-yard game, and first since he ran for 321 against Purdue in 2018.

PLUCKY PIRATE

East Carolina's 5-foot-7, 167-pound Tyler Snead caught 19 passes against SMU, the most receptions in an FBS game since the Pirates' Zay Jones had 19 against UConn in 2016. Snead, who had 24 catches in the first nine games, set career highs for receptions and yards (240).

MORGAN'S THE MAN

Minnesota's Tanner Morgan is the second quarterback in the past 20 years to complete at least 90% of his passes (minimum of 20 attempts) in more than one game in a season. He hit 18 of 20 for 339 yards and three touchdowns against Penn State. On Sept. 28, he completed 21 of 22 for a career-high 396 yards and four touchdowns against Purdue. Florida State's Jameis Winston completed 90% in multiple games on his way to the 2003 Heisman Trophy.

UNCOMMON SCORE

California led Washington State 13-11 at halftime. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first FBS game with a 13-11 halftime score since Oklahoma led Arizona State at half in the 1983 Fiesta Bowl. Cal won 33-20. ASU won the bowl 32-21.

NATIONAL LEADERS

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, who was idle Saturday, continues to lead the nation in rushing with 178.2 yards per game. Washington State's Anthony Gordon is first in passing yards (421.6 ypg) and Arkansas State's Omar Bayless is the top receiver (129.8 ypg).

Team leaders are Ohio State in scoring (51 ppg), scoring defense (8.6 ppg), passing defense (126.6 ypg) and total defense (214.8 ypg), Navy in rushing (357.9 ypg), Utah in rushing defense (56 ypg), Washington State in passing (433.1 ypg) and Oklahoma in total offense (587.3 ypg).