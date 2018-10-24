The NFL on Wednesday corrected a stat from the Vikings’ 37-17 win against the Jets, awarding a sack to defensive end Danielle Hunter that he initially split with safety Jayron Kearse.

Upon further review, the NFL awarded the full takedown to Hunter — giving the Vikings’ star defender a sack in each of the first seven games this season. His eight sacks are tied with the Rams’ Aaron Donald for the most of any player in the NFL.

Should Hunter take down Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday night, he’ll tie the Vikings franchise record for consecutive games with at least one sack. That record is currently shared between three players in Everson Griffen (2017), Jared Allen (2011) and Jim Marshall (1969).

Hunter will face an uphill climb to take down Brees, who has been sacked just nine times in six games this season. Only Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes has been sacked fewer times (8) among quarterbacks who have started every game for their team this season.