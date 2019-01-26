At first glance, the black and white Robomart vehicle, with its minimalist design and rounded body, looks like a vision of the future.

But if you ignore the lack of steering wheels and human drivers, the electric, grocery-filled machine — about the size of a minivan — is actually something of a throwback.

For much of U.S. history, perishable kitchen items such as produce, milk, eggs and ice arrived outside people’s homes on a daily basis, first by horse-drawn wagon and later by truck.

This curbside service would eventually fall victim to refrigeration, automobiles and the rise of the supermarket, making weekly shopping trips the modern American norm, according to Boston Hospitality Review.

Now Robomart — a Santa Clara, Calif.-based startup — seeks to merge the old with the new.

From AmazonFresh to PeaPod and Instacart, there’s no shortage of grocery delivery services flooding the marketplace.

But Robomart founder and CEO Ali Ahmed said his company isn’t a grocery delivery service.

Instead, he considers Robomart an on-demand, remote-controlled “grocery store on wheels.”

Last week, Robomart announced a new partnership with grocery store chain Stop & Shop and will begin operations in the Greater Boston area in spring. But some local officials said the company hasn’t received proper permitting to do so, according to the Boston Globe.

In the future, Ahmed said, Robomart hopes to partner with other retailers that would lease their vehicles and brand them as their own, creating a series of self-driving grocery fleets.

“We turned delivery on its head for a number of reasons,” Ahmed said.

Robomart offers yet another option for shoppers, taking out the step of ordering online.

It also allows customers to choose their food, “which is the fundamental reason groceries have never flourished on e-commerce,” he said.

“We are making it not only convenient, but the fastest possible way to shop,” Ahmed said. “Even at its fastest, delivery will take up to an hour,” he added.