If you don't see the live video, please click here.
---
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Celebrities
Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery for cervical cancer
Erin Andrews has revealed that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season.
Local
Up to 4 inches of snow forecast for Twin Cities, more to the south
Up to 4 inches of snow is heading toward the Twin Cities starting tonight, and roughly twice that much or more is being forecast west and south of the metro area.
Nation
Comey says Trump will keep him as director of FBI
The decision to keep FBI Director James Comey means he would remain at the center of the bureau's investigation into several Trump associates and their potential ties with the Russian government.
Politics
Gov. Dayton's address cut short by collapse
Legislators immediately adjourned the gathering, and Dayton appeared to be seated upright and aware shortly after the incident occurred, and he was escorted out of the room.
Local
After fire, Lutheran church in Sacred Heart, Minn., to be rebuilt
Congregants of a small western Minnesota church destroyed in a fire last summer have voted unanimously to rebuild. On Sunday, the 203 members of Hawk…