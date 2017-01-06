If you don't see the live video, please click here.
Business
Feds find $20M cash hidden in Massachusetts bed
About $20 million in cash that was hidden inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment has been seized as part of a wide-ranging investigation into an internet telecom company that was actually a massive international pyramid scheme, federal prosecutors said.
Local
Thrill seekers fail to heed warnings at frozen Minnehaha Falls
City officials warn exploring the frozen falls is illegal and dangerous.
Local
Parking meter outage hits downtown Minneapolis; ticketing suspended
The City of Minneapolis says parking pay stations have gone off line Friday in a large portion of downtown.
Nation
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
Tilikum, an orca that killed a trainer at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010 and was profiled in a documentary that helped sway popular opinion against keeping killer whales in captivity at SeaWorld parks, has died.
Gophers
Gophers reach 5-year deal with P.J. Fleck
After coaching Western Michigan to a 13-1 record this season, P.J. Fleck will take over as the new Gophers football coach. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.