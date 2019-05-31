Hillary Joseph and her husband, Bryon Thornburgh, enrolled their kids — Sierra, 6, and 4-year-old son, Declan — in swimming lessons before they were out of diapers.

They weren't rushing things, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says. In its newest water safety guidelines, the AAP recommends that children start swimming lessons around age 1 to help decrease the risks of drowning. This is the first time the AAP has suggested that children learn water safety skills at such a young age.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in U.S. children ages 1 to 4, and the third-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in ages 5 to 19.

"Formal lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 %," said Debbie Hesse, executive director of the USA Swimming Foundation.

"We have found a child can start at 6 months or when they are able to hold their head upright," added Lindsay Mondick, senior manager of aquatics for the YMCA of the USA. Other factors to consider include health status, emotional maturity and physical and cognitive limitations.

"Think of group swim lessons [as] the same as having your kid wear a bike helmet," said Gina Bewersdorf, who owns three swim schools in Virginia.

Her daughter started lessons at 6 months old. At such a young age, kids shouldn't be expected to do the backstroke, but they can blow bubbles, kick and eventually learn to roll over and float on their back, all building blocks to future aquatic skills.

Although every child develops at their own rate, they typically are ready for more skills-based swim lessons sometime between ages 3 and 5. At that point, the goal is self-rescue should they unexpectedly fall in the water. Key skills include the ability to enter the water, surface, turn around, propel oneself for at least 25 yards, float or tread water, and get out safely.

If USA Swimming Foundation had its way, every child would learn not only to swim but to be comfortable and have fun in the water. That's just fine with Joseph, whose children are signed up for more lessons this summer.

"Swimming is an essential life skill," she said.

"I'd like Sierra and Declan to become strong swimmers — not just capable of keeping their head above water, but so they can eventually snorkel, scuba, swim in the ocean and embrace our family's love of water."