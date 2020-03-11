For those of us who love to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, here’s a foolproof frittata recipe that can be served for breakfast, lunch or even a light supper. It’s a one-dish favorite that covers all the bases. I personally like making frittatas because they can be made ahead and served warm or at room temperature.

To celebrate the holiday, I have added cooked corned beef along with potatoes to the recipe. If you want to add cabbage, shred half a small cabbage and sauté it separately until it is just wilted before adding it to the vegetable mixture.

Making these flat, omelet-like egg pancakes can be as simple as adding some fresh herbs and cheese to beaten eggs or as complicated as you would like.

This is also great as an appetizer cut into small pieces. Squares of these eggy gems are great as a little bite before a meal. For breakfast or lunch serve a pitcher of bloody marys (Don’t forget the celery sticks for a St. Pat’s touch!) or a glass of chilled citrus juice.

Since the frittata is an all-in-one dish, serve a green salad on the side. You can also consider serving a basket of muffins, slices of coffee cake or a loaf of Irish soda bread to complete the menu. For an extra green finish, drizzle your favorite savory topping, such as green salsa or an herbed green sauce or a chimichurri sauce. Any of these condiments will add a colorful and tasty topping.