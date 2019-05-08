OAKLAND, Calif. — The start of the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics at the Coliseum will be delayed because of a lighting malfunction in left field.
The A's announced 15 minutes before the 7:07 p.m. scheduled start Tuesday that the game would not begin on time. A bank of lights above the upper deck in left field was only partially lit.
There was no immediate word on when the game was expected to start.
