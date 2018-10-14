DALLAS — John Klingberg scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, when Dallas scored on four of its team-record 30 shots in the period, and the Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Saturday night.

Alexander Radulov, Connor Carrick and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas in the second. Tyler Seguin assisted on the goals by Radulov and Benn.

The barrage wiped out a 3-0 Anaheim lead and came against Ducks goalie John Gibson, who entered the game 3-0-1 with a 1.44 goals against average.

Klingberg's goal from the right point to the upper left corner of the net came at 17:46, 2 seconds before a roughing penalty against Gibson expired.

Radek Faksa added a length-of-the-ice, empty-net goal with 1:28 to play.

The NHL record for shots on goal in a period is 33, by the Bruins in the second period of a 3-2 home win over Chicago on March 4, 1941.

The loss was Anaheim's first. Dallas is 3-1.

Anaheim's Jacob Silfverberg and Kiefer Sherwood had first-period goals, and Adam Henrique added a power-play goal at 8:09 of the second, when the Ducks had only four shots on goal.

Gibson made 40 saves while playing the first two periods. Ryan Miller had six in the third.

Anton Khubodin stopped 22 shots for Dallas.

Anaheim's first-period goals resulted from long-range shots.

Silfverberg took the puck in the right corner, skated around to the left point and sent a wrist shot past a screen by Max Comtois for the first goal at 9:01.

At 13:28, Sherwood scored his first NHL goal when he tipped Josh Manson's shot from the right point up and past Khubodin.

Anaheim stretched its lead to 3-0 on the Ducks' first power play of the game.

Dallas finally took advantage of the huge advantage in shots on goal at 11:14 of the second, when Radulov scored from the left faceoff circle on the Stars' first power play. At that point, they had outshot Anaheim 28-13.

That goal seemed to energize Dallas. On the Stars' next four shots, they scored twice 9 seconds apart to tie the game at 3. Carrick scored his first goal for the Stars from the slot at 13:52, and Benn scored off the faceoff with a wrist shot from the left circle.

The third period brought an entirely different style of play, with Anaheim outshooting Dallas 11-7.

NOTES: Dallas twice has had 25 shots in a period, most recently in the second period against Pittsburgh on March 16, 1997. . Anaheim's captain, C Ryan Getzlaf, (pulled groin muscle) missed his third game. RW Carter Rowney left the game with an upper-body injury. . Radulov's goal made him the first Dallas player to score a goal in each of the first four games. . Khubodin was making his first start for Dallas. He played 147 games (67-51-16 record) in his first nine seasons with four other teams. . Seguin leads the Stars with 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists). Silfverberg had six points (two goals, four assists) to lead the Ducks.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Complete a quick two-game trip at St. Louis on Sunday.

Stars: Play the first of two games in two nights on Monday at Ottawa.