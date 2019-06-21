Voting for this year’s Emmy nominations runs through Monday, the culmination of a three-month deluge of premieres and parties, star-studded conversations and gluten-free grub.

Members of the Television Academy might have needed a week and a half just to scroll through their ballots. More than 2,300 actors submitted their work for consideration, making the act of voting an exercise in attrition.

That mind-numbing volume (the ballot also lists 732 programs, including 165 drama series and 108 comedies) continues to force networks and streamers to go to great lengths to remind voters to consider their shows.

Netflix enlisted Martin Scorsese to interview Bruce Springsteen at a kickoff event in May, plugging the filmed version of the rocker’s Broadway show.

Amazon Studios hosted events for such contenders as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Homecoming.” Voters and guests could view 15 “Maisel” dresses, sit on the “Catastrophe” couch and then snag a free “Maisel” lipstick. Amazon also partnered with the online food delivery service Postmates, offering Angelenos and New Yorkers a free “Maisel” meal pack.

Do these promotions work? Zach Galifianakis manned a Hollywood Arby’s takeout window for several hours last year, handing out dozens of roast beef sandwiches to academy members. (The fast-food restaurant has played a pivotal role in the series since its premiere.) Maybe the meal didn’t sit well. After being nominated for “Baskets” in 2017, Galifianakis wasn’t among last year’s nominees.

This year’s Emmy races feature stuffed categories across the board, with new shows such as “Pose” and “Russian Doll” battling for spots and past favorites “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” looking to go out on top.

“You do these events because you have to,” said one veteran Emmy campaigner, who asked for anonymity given the sensitivity of campaigns. “Showrunners pay attention to what’s being promoted. You can’t tell them their program isn’t worth the effort.”

The for-your-consideration events tend to be earnest affairs, featuring a screening, followed by a rote Q&A and then a reception. Sometimes, though, the talent displays a winning self-awareness. Springsteen performed a couple of songs after his conversation with Scorsese, noting with a laugh that he was here “begging complete strangers for their votes.”

Julia Roberts, speaking at Amazon’s “Homecoming” panel, deflected praise like it was her superpower, joking at one point that she shouldn’t be “taking away from how impressed we felt about ourselves.”

Netflix held events almost nightly at the Raleigh Studios 475-seat theater, enlisting the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Scorsese and director Paul Thomas Anderson.

These pairings led to memorable exchanges, sometimes emotional (Winfrey interviewing the Central Park Five, after a screening of the finale of Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us”), sometimes funny (Adam Sandler good-naturedly saying that of all the movies he’s done, his late father’s favorite was Anderson directing him in “Punch-Drunk Love”).

National Geographic, meanwhile, leased the Greek Theatre, showcasing its Emmy contenders with a concert and festival experience. Mandy Moore sang a song during a “This Is Us” concert and panel. And for a week, voters and fans could relax in Archie and Edith Bunker’s iconic living room chairs at the Westfield Century City mall, a nod to the ABC “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” reboot of “All in the Family.”