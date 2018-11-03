Stars, stripes, flames and coffee cherries, all adorned in cheerful shades of red and green.

These are the four designs included in Starbucks’ latest batch of seasonally themed cups, which debuted Friday as the company kicked off the holiday season. This year, the coffee-making titan said it wanted to “look to the past” and draw inspiration from its signature Christmas Blend.

Straightforward enough, right? Maybe.

In recent years, watching some of Starbucks’ seasonal design choices trigger controversy has become a holiday tradition in itself.

In 2015, for example, the company introduced a plain red holiday cup, ending a string of designs that featured more explicit holiday symbols, such as ornaments and reindeer, dating to 1997. Upon introducing the minimalist cup, Starbucks vice president Jeffrey Fields said it was a way to “usher in the holidays with a purity of design that welcomes all of our stories.”

The biggest story emerged soon afterward, however, when self-described evangelist Joshua Feuerstein posted a now-infamous rant on Facebook, slamming the coffee chain’s design choice as taking “Christ and Christmas” off the cups.

A firestorm ensued, complete with calls for a boycott.

In 2017, Starbucks went a different route: crafting a white design with doodles that encouraged customers to decorate and color the cup to their liking. But the doodles included two interlocked hands that some interpreted as belonging to a same-sex couple. This upset some, who believed the cup’s design unnecessarily promoted a “gay agenda.”

This year, the question from 2015 returns: Is Starbucks truly embracing Christmas?

Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Roz Brewer told CNN the company had “listened to customers” and realized they “loved the tradition of Christmas.”

Brewer said Starbucks realized that last year’s cup design “didn’t resonate with some, but it did resonate with others.” She also told CNN that this year’s cups are “not only retro, but true to who we are.”

Beth Egan, an associate professor of advertising at Syracuse University, said she doesn’t think the latest batch of cups reflect Christmas or any one holiday in particular.

“They have a nice array of images that sort of play to Christmas from the red and green standpoint,” Egan said. “But if you look at the star, it could just as easily be a Star of David.”

Egan said she thinks some groups, such as conservative Christians, may be actively looking to pick fights with Starbucks’ designs because of the stances the company has taken on certain issues, such as same-sex marriage.

Starbucks spokeswoman Sanja Gould said that, above all, the company aspires to create a “real sense of community and connection between our baristas and customers.”

“As a brand that is intensely personal, we are humbled by how passionate customers are about our holiday cups,” Gould said.

And for those who liked the plain red cup from 2015, don’t fret: Starbucks is giving out limited-edition reusable red cups to customers Friday while supplies last.

The day’s announcement also means that holiday foods and the Christmas Blend coffee — as well as peppermint mochas, gingerbread latte and other flavors — were rolled out in the stores.