Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz said Thursday that the company would now open its bathrooms to everyone, regardless of whether a purchase has been made, following the arrest of two black men who had asked to use the rest room at a downtown Philadelphia coffee shop.

Schultz, speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington hours before he was slated to receive a business leadership award, said the company is changing its policy after weeks of controversy because it wants everyone — customer or not — to feel welcome at Starbucks.

"We don't want to become a public bathroom, but we're going to make the right decision 100 percent of the time and give people the key," Schultz said, "because we don't want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are less than."

He said Starbucks previously had a "loose policy" that only customers should be allowed to use the bathrooms, but it was up to each store manager's discretion.

Schultz spoke candidly for nearly 20 minutes about the company's failures over race, from its short-lived " Race Together" campaign in 2015 to last month's arrest of two black men waiting for a business associate.

"We were absolutely wrong in every way. The policy and the decision the store manager made," he said. "It's the company that's responsible."

In the days following the Philadelphia arrests, a video surfaced of another incident in Torrance, Calif., posted in January, showing a black man claiming he was denied access to a bathroom while a white man was given the entry code. Neither man was a ­paying ­customer.

The coffee chain is slated to close more than 8,000 U.S. stores on May 29 for racial bias training, which Schultz characterized Thursday as the "largest training of its kind" on "one of the most systemic subjects and issues facing our country."

Schultz said the anti-bias training will mark the beginning of an "entire transformation" of how Starbucks employees are trained and will be part of a documentary by Stanley Nelson, who made "Freedom Riders," about the civil rights movement.

The curriculum, which is in the process of being developed with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and others, will be made available for use by other companies, he said.

"I think it's fair to say that most people have some level of unconscious bias based on our own life experience," he said. "So there's going to be a lot of education about how we all grew up, how we see the world and how we can be better."

Schultz had flown to Philadelphia to personally apologize to Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson and said he and his team stayed for days to figure out the best response, including quickly demonstrating contrition on social media and national television.

Schultz said Starbucks, as a corporation, has a responsibility to address race issues in the U.S.