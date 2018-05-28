– Visitors to Rachael Ray's lake home are not allowed to pitch in with any of the cooking or cleaning. Like a friendly shark that needs to keep oxygen-rich water flowing over its gills, Ray survives on constant motion.

"I don't need help," she insists while buzzing around the kitchen. "This is my happy place."

She and her husband, John Cusimano, an entertainment lawyer and rock musician, spend as much time as they can in this house. She has a zipline and carts her 84-year-old mother around in a covered all-terrain vehicle. The compound cost $1 million a decade ago. That is big money but less than it cost them to buy a couple of rooms so they could expand their apartment in New York City.

"I just want a place I can die," she said. "It's the Italian in me."

Ray, who used to run the dishwasher in the restaurant her mother managed, rose to fame in the early 2000s, when the Food Network minted stars like the old Hollywood studio system. She was the cute girl next door with a little urban flair who could teach you how to cook dinner in half an hour.

Now, facing her 50th birthday in August, she is trying to figure out how to steer a huge media and merchandise ship that is starting to show its age into fresh waters.

"The question is not only what's the sunset time on a food star, but what's the sunset time on a cultural moment in food," said Dana Cowin, chief creative officer of the restaurant group Dig Inn, who was editor-in-chief at Food & Wine magazine for 21 years.

Ray's camp breathed a sigh of relief when her syndicated daytime talk show was recently renewed for a 13th season. Viewers criticize her online, saying she looks burned out and her food segments have lost a certain joie de vivre. Her last cookbook, "Everyone Is Italian on Sunday," came out in 2015. Of her 22 books, it's the one that meant the most to her, but it didn't sell as well as she had hoped.

Her magazine, Rachael Ray Every Day, has an impressive 1.7 million subscribers. Yet, like many food magazines, it faces a digital landscape filled with Instagram influencers and young cooks more interested in 90-second cooking videos and technical guides for matcha marshmallows than in her printed recipes for ground-sirloin-and-porcini stroganoff.

Ray is steeling herself for what could be an uphill climb: making herself relevant to a new generation. Among some in their 20s, her reputation remains that of a simplistic cook who appeals to children and grandmothers, said Emily Johnson, 25, associate editor for the website Epicurious.

"It always seemed like she was learning to cook along with you, which I do actually like," she said. "But my friends want to read a Wirecutter [product-recommendation site] review where someone tested something scientifically for 8 million hours, or they want a Cook's Illustrated recipe where somebody tried 47 different ways of making whatever thing."

Ray has two essential operating principles. First, she won't put her name on anything she wouldn't want to use at home or hasn't sketched out in one of the notebooks that never leave her side.

Second, she trusts her instincts. She seeks advice from her mother — who lives in a cabin on the compound — and Cusimano, 50, who has been her business partner from nearly the start. But the ultimate decisions are hers.

"My gut is what got us here," she said. "I am not going to change what I do."

Her gut led her into the pet food business in 2008. Owners of a small, family-owned Pennsylvania company noticed how much attention animals received in her magazine and approached her. Ray agreed to let them use her name, as long as the food was inspired by her recipes and her piece of the licensing agreement went to her foundation for animals.

Her instincts were right. The brand, Nutrish, sold $650 million worth of products in 2017. Ray's animal foundation (she has another dedicated to family nutrition and cooking) has given $27 million to causes big and small.

She introduced a line of furniture in 2016 that's sold by more than 250 retailers and growing, and has had a hand in designing every piece.

She also is writing a book that is neither a memoir nor a cookbook but has elements of both. She is developing a gardening line and designing handbags, expensive ones with hand-dyed Italian leather and more affordable vegan models aimed at millennials.

Whatever the future holds, she'll keep moving. "I'm good," she said. "If I die tomorrow, I'm good."