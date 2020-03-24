Sure, we're in a period of time without games. But we also know you still have questions about the teams and people who play them.

So we put out a request for those questions and our writers went to work.

Our team mailbags are listed here. And since we're not going to have anything live to watch for a few weeks, we'll be back with more answers to your questions next week. So if there's something you want to ask, get to our writers through their Twitter accounts of by emailing here.

(Come back later today for a Lynx blog.)