The Star Tribune sports web site was named one of the 10 best in the nation by the Associated Press Sports Editors on Sunday. It was the ninth time in the 11 years of the web competition that the Star Tribune has won the award.

Also, the Star Tribune's project on a five-day adventure in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was honored among the 10 best projects in the same competition.

That project was authored by Star Tribune writer Bob Timmons and freelance writer Tony Jones, with photos by Aaron Lavinsky.

See the BWCA project here.

Other winners in the web site competition were the New York Times, USA Today, ESPN, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Miami Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Kansas City Star.

More winners in the annual contest will be announced in the next few days.