The biggest newsmakers weren't spared this decade. Here's a look back at Patrick Reusse's turkeys:

2019: "Our work here is done" — perhaps signaling the end of the road for the turkey tradition, but the only rule is there are no rules.

2018: P.J. Fleck, Gophers — won the award not long before the Gophers beat Wisconsin in Madison. They are 12-2 since Fleck took the honor and will be playing in the Outback Bowl against Auburn on New Year's Day in Florida.

2017: Patrick Reusse, Turkey Chairman — the best fun is often had at one's own expense.

2016: Men's athletics at the University of Minnesota — these were not the best of times for the U's highest-profile men's programs.

2015: The Grim Reaper — it was a year of sad, notable deaths. None was bigger around here than Flip Saunders' untimely passing in late October.

2014: 25 Years of the Wolves — the franchise was in the midst of a particularly bad run five years ago, and it hasn't got much better since then.

2013: Terry Ryan, Twins — the symbol of what was, at that point, three consecutive 90-loss seasons for the Twins franchise.

2012: Tubby Smith, Gophers — arrived to great fanfare in 2007 and to that point hadn't won an NCAA tournament game. He ended his Gophers career with a 124-81 record.

2011: Zygi Wilf, Vikings — was pushing hard for a new stadium in the midst of a three-win season.

2010: Brett Favre, Vikings — the January interception against the Saints in the NFC title game and then the 2010 season fade. Not a great way for a legend to go out.