The nomination deadline for the 2020 Star Tribune Top Workplaces has been extended to March 20.

This is the 11th year for Minnesota's Top Workplaces, a partnership between the Star Tribune and Pennsylvania-based Energage.

Anyone can give a nod to a company at startribune.com/nominate or by calling 612-605-3306.

To make the final list, a company must have 50 or more employees in Minnesota and allow Energage to conduct five-minute, 24-question surveys with its workers starting this month and running through March. So far, more than 300 companies have signed up for this year's survey, Energage said. The survey covers questions in seven areas, including effectiveness of communication and management and employee engagement.

A special section showcasing the 2020 Top Workplaces winners will be produced in June, with a luncheon to honor the winners.

Last year, Energage surveyed 85,624 employees at 393 companies in Minnesota to come up with ranked lists of small, midsize and large companies, as well as a list of firms that meet national standards. That gave Minnesota the top participation rate, in terms of companies and employees, among the over-50 markets in which Energage partners with metro newspapers to produce the lists.

Overall, Energage conducts the Top Workplaces program with news partners in 50 major metro areas and surveyed 2.5 million employees at more than 7,500 organizations in 2019.