Here is the schedule for the Star Tribune Stage at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair.

Thursday, Aug. 22

11 a.m. Business columnist Lee Schafer with Neel Kashkari, president of Federal Reserve Bank

1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines

2:15 p.m. Timberwolves reporter Chris Hine with Minnesota Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas

3 p.m. Star Tribune Lip Balm Revue with columnist James Lileks



Friday, Aug. 23

10 a.m. Features reporter Rachel Hutton and the Sampson Brothers Hoop Dancers

11 a.m. Curious Minnesota Day, with trivia contest and free swag.

1 p.m. Curious Minnesota Day, with trivia contest and free swag.

3 p.m. Curious Minnesota Day, with trivia contest and free swag.



Saturday, Aug. 24

10:30 a.m. Twins reporter La Velle E. Neal III and Minnesota Twins Derek Falvey

11 a.m. Features reporter Richard Chin and Lightsaber Dualists

1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines

1:30 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

3 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Rep. Tom Emmer



Sunday, Aug. 25

1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines

3:p.m. Outdoors editor Bob Timmons, Tony Jones and photographer Aaron Lavinsky on the BWCA project.



Monday, Aug. 26

11 a.m. Local columnist Jennifer Brooks and the American Honey Queen Hannah Sjostrom

1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines

2:15 p.m. Features reporter Erica Pearson and Last Chance Forever: The Bird of Prey Conservancy

3 p.m. Wild reporter Sarah McLellan and Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau



Tuesday, Aug. 27

Noon Puck Drop editor Randy Johnson and Gopher Men's Hockey Coach Bob Motzko

1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines

1:30 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Secretary of State Steve Simon

3 p.m. Columnist Gail Rosenblum and Joan Steffend - Kindness Cards

3:30 p.m. Columnist Gail Rosenblum and Open Eye Figure Theatre



Wednesday, Aug. 28

11 a.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines

1 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Attorney General Keith Ellison

3 p.m. Star Tribune Lip Balm Revue with columnist James Lileks



Thursday, Aug. 29

10 a.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with U.S. Sen.Tina Smith

11 a.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with US Rep. Angie Craig

1 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips

3 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines



Friday, Aug. 30

9 a.m. Timberwolves reporter Chris Hine with Minnesota Timberwolves Coach Ryan Saunders

10 a.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka

11 a.m. Features reporter Richard Chin and Jingle Writer Todd Millenacker

Noon Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines

1:30 p.m. Access Vikings Podcast with Vikings reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer

3 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with U of M President Joan Gabel.



Saturday, Aug. 31

11 a.m. Features eporter Richard Chin and Out of the Box Opera

1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines



Sunday, Sept. 1

1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines

4:30 p.m. Dessa with music reporter Chris Riemenschneider



Monday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines

1 p.m. Paul Douglas and Jordana Green

3 p.m. Star Tribune Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks