Here is the schedule for the Star Tribune Stage at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair.
Thursday, Aug. 22
11 a.m. Business columnist Lee Schafer with Neel Kashkari, president of Federal Reserve Bank
1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines
2:15 p.m. Timberwolves reporter Chris Hine with Minnesota Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas
3 p.m. Star Tribune Lip Balm Revue with columnist James Lileks
Friday, Aug. 23
10 a.m. Features reporter Rachel Hutton and the Sampson Brothers Hoop Dancers
11 a.m. Curious Minnesota Day, with trivia contest and free swag.
1 p.m. Curious Minnesota Day, with trivia contest and free swag.
3 p.m. Curious Minnesota Day, with trivia contest and free swag.
Saturday, Aug. 24
10:30 a.m. Twins reporter La Velle E. Neal III and Minnesota Twins Derek Falvey
11 a.m. Features reporter Richard Chin and Lightsaber Dualists
1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
1:30 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
3 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Rep. Tom Emmer
Sunday, Aug. 25
1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
3:p.m. Outdoors editor Bob Timmons, Tony Jones and photographer Aaron Lavinsky on the BWCA project.
Monday, Aug. 26
11 a.m. Local columnist Jennifer Brooks and the American Honey Queen Hannah Sjostrom
1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
2:15 p.m. Features reporter Erica Pearson and Last Chance Forever: The Bird of Prey Conservancy
3 p.m. Wild reporter Sarah McLellan and Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Noon Puck Drop editor Randy Johnson and Gopher Men's Hockey Coach Bob Motzko
1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
1:30 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Secretary of State Steve Simon
3 p.m. Columnist Gail Rosenblum and Joan Steffend - Kindness Cards
3:30 p.m. Columnist Gail Rosenblum and Open Eye Figure Theatre
Wednesday, Aug. 28
11 a.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
1 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Attorney General Keith Ellison
3 p.m. Star Tribune Lip Balm Revue with columnist James Lileks
Thursday, Aug. 29
10 a.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with U.S. Sen.Tina Smith
11 a.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with US Rep. Angie Craig
1 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips
3 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
Friday, Aug. 30
9 a.m. Timberwolves reporter Chris Hine with Minnesota Timberwolves Coach Ryan Saunders
10 a.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka
11 a.m. Features reporter Richard Chin and Jingle Writer Todd Millenacker
Noon Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
1:30 p.m. Access Vikings Podcast with Vikings reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer
3 p.m. Editorial writer Patricia Lopez with U of M President Joan Gabel.
Saturday, Aug. 31
11 a.m. Features eporter Richard Chin and Out of the Box Opera
1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
Sunday, Sept. 1
1 p.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
4:30 p.m. Dessa with music reporter Chris Riemenschneider
Monday, Sept. 2
11 a.m. Trivia Mafia presents trivia pulled from Star Tribune headlines
1 p.m. Paul Douglas and Jordana Green
3 p.m. Star Tribune Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks